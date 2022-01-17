The New Albany School Board of Trustees is taking the next step in a process that it is hoped will lead to the construction of a new high school several years down the road.
Trustees adopted a resolution at their recent board meeting to borrow up to $2.5 million to purchase and renovate the former HMC Technology building at 1112 Wesson-Tate Drive.
Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans said the front of the building will become the district central office and the large rear section will be for career and technology education.
“This is one of the phases in the overall master plan to build a new school down the road,” he said.
The purchase will not require any tax increase.
The building price is $1.3 million. “We are required by law to get two appraisals and the purchase price is less than the appraisals,” he said. The building is being purchased from Gary Cooper, owner of CEC Cooper Electrical Controls.
Currently, the central office is in the former superintendent’s home at the north end of the high school campus.
“The central office is very dated and in need of repair,” Evans said. The roof, windows and floors need replacement. Also, rooms have already been divided and people still have to share office space. Five central office staff members are housed at other parts of the campus because of the lack of space as well and there is essentially zero storage space. All records have to be stored at an alternate location. For all those reasons, “We don’t want to put a lot of money in it,” Evans said.
Evans said he hopes to have the purchase made and renovations done this spring so the staff can move into the building for the fall semester.
The large warehouse space of the approximately 33,000-square-foot building will be used for workforce and technology training, at first to supplement what is being done at the current vocational technical center, which offers 14 programs and is serving about 575 city and county students per day.
“We are working with Northeast Mississippi Community College to include programming in addition to our school district programming,” Evans said. “We will still work with Union County students, have the same relationship. One of the first steps in this was intertwining the (IMPACTO) internship program.”
Evans said the schools also will be working with the workforce development segment of Three Rivers Planning and Development District. They have a five-part established workforce sector strategy plan that includes health care, transportation logistics, advanced manufacturing, energy and information technology.
Another benefit of having the new building is that when the new high school building is constructed, the removal of the present central office and vocational center will be required.
The purchase plan calls for using a three-mill levy enacted years ago that can be used for the purpose as well as transportation and other needs, and is available for the 14-year repayment period.
Although the resolution mentions $2.5 million, Evans said they may not need to borrow that much, and don’t expect to need the full 14 years to pay off the loan.
“We can generate $300,000 per year with three mills, so it won’t take 14 years to pay back,” Evans said. “With the maximum amount it would only take up to eight years to pay back. We restructured finances to pay it back quicker.”
The loan process will go through automatically unless a significant number of qualified electors of the district call for it to be voted on.
Evans doesn’t see that being a problem, especially because no tax increase will be needed, but also because the borrowed amount and repayment period are likely to be less than asked for.
The public has historically supported school improvements and they will be able to see something tangible for the investment.
“In the past, bond money was used to upgrade infrastructure,” Evans said. “People can’t see a new roof or new AC.” But the purchase and development of the building will be visible to anyone driving along I-22 and it will have an impact on the careers of students as well.
Other board agenda items:
Also at the Monday meeting, the school board honored the teachers of the year from the city schools. Representatives of the Wellspring Educational Foundation presented awards to each of the teachers.
They included Jalon Bullock, who is both the District and Career and Technical Teacher of the Year; Abby Voyles, New Albany High School Teacher of the Year; Lori Moody, New Albany Middle School Teacher of the Year; Mary Catherine Latham, New Albany Elementary School Teacher of the Year; and Matthew Peterson, NASTUC Teacher of the Year.
In addition to voting to approve the resolution to borrow money for the Wesson Tate building, trustees approved a usage agreement to be presented to the New Albany Board of Aldermen. The agreement specifies that the district will pay the city an initial fee of $15,000 and then $5,000 per year for use of the ballfields and tennis courts at the sportsplex.
Aldermen had sent word to the school board that they wanted $50,000 up front plus $20,000 per year so it is not known whether the proposal will be accepted by aldermen. Part of the money could be used to resurface six tennis courts, which Blue Mountain College also uses. The college is paying $20,000 initially and $10,000 per year.
School officials said part of the reasoning for their proposal is that New Albany taxpayer money is already paying for the sportsplex, while Blue Mountain residents obviously are not contributing. Also, the schools allow the city to use Memorial Gym for their volleyball program.
In personnel, trustees approved:
The resignation of Daleana Mapp, teacher assistant at New Albany Middle School effective Dec. 17.
The resignation of Amy Wallace, teacher assistant, New Albany Elementary School, effective Dec. 27.
Ana Tate as new secretary, New Albany Elementary School.
Natasha Carwyle, new teacher assistant, New Albany Elementary School.
Mindy Bowen, part-time teacher assistant, New Albany Elementary School until the end of the year.
The next city school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, in the high school media center.