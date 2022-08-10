school board aug 1

Director of Accounting Services Suzanne Coffey, at rear, presents the proposed budget to school trustees.

 By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The New Albany Municipal Separate School District will be seeking more money for the coming year, but it will not require any tax increase. The added revenue will be a result in the increased value of the county as a whole.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus