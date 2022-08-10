The New Albany Municipal Separate School District will be seeking more money for the coming year, but it will not require any tax increase. The added revenue will be a result in the increased value of the county as a whole.
The district has not asked for a tax millage increase for the past seven years, Director of Accounting Services Suzanne Coffey told trustees at their public hearing this past Monday.
The budget projects $27.2 million in revenue and $31.9 million in expenditures, but that doesn’t mean the district is spending more than it has. Some of the expenses will be covered by funds already committed or that otherwise won’t officially be added during the budget year.
Coffey also cautioned not to rely on figures listed in the newspaper notice about the proposed budget because they had to be based on incomplete information in order to meet the legal publication deadlines.
Fifty-five percent of the schools’ revenue comes from state sources while 30 percent is from local ad valorem taxes and only 15 percent from federal funds.
About half of the expenses in the budget go for instructional costs. “That’s anything that touches a child in a direct way,” Coffey said. Thirty-one percent is allocated to support services such as administration, counseling, nursing and maintenance. The food program gets about five percent, another five percent is for debt service and nine percent is set aside for construction and renovation.
The New Albany schools spend about $12,000 per student for their education while the state average is only about $5,,000, indicating the seriousness of the district’s commitment to quality instruction.
The tax millage will remain at 53.1 mills but the increased assessed valuation of the district will mean an additional $200,000 in income for the district, she said.
“We’re very fortunate with our city growing,” Coffey said. “We’ve not asked for a tax increase but see a steady increase in funds. That’s great for the taxpayers and for us.”
That also means the district is able to pay off debts quicker than first planned.
The Mississippi Adequate Education Program was set up by the legislature years ago to help fund education but New Albany has only been fully funded one time, she said. This past year we were at 10.5 percent below full funding, she said. If New Albany were fully funded it would make a difference of $1.4 million, she added. Since the MAEP began, the New Albany district has been under-funded by about $15 million.
Of course the district is budgeting for higher fuel costs. Coffey said she made provisions for higher health insurance costs as well, but that has not come to pass yet. Teachers are all getting mandated pay increases, but that will mostly come from state sources, she said.
Currently, the New Albany district has 178 certified teachers and, as of week before last, 2,144 students enrolled. That’s a 12-to-one student to teacher ratio, which is considered very good.
The actual total number of people who receive some sort or check from the district is closer to 340.
Coffey said the budget had to be turned in by Aug. 17 but could not be approved until seven days after the hearing, which was Aug. 1.
Of course, the budget can be, and usually is, amended as needed throughout the year.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.