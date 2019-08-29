NEW ALBANY - The Lady Bulldogs fell behind early in the first set with Lafayette, but they found their groove and came back to win the set as well as take the match in straight sets 3-0 on Thursday.
New Albany won the sets by scores of 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 en route to their seventh win of the season versus two losses.
"I think just sticking to our game and playing OUR volleyball and not getting caught up in playing the opponent's way plus just finishing," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "Everybody know that Greta (Blakemore) is going to be big and we just got to make sure that we are mixing up our sets which I think Masey (Adams) did a great job with that tonight. Bella (Fernando) came in and she also did a great job of getting the middle involved more and our outside so that kinda helped."
Lafayette quickly jumped out to a 3-0 lead before New Albany could break service. Adams went to the line to serve and struck for two aces while leading her team on a 5-0 run to grab the lead.
New Albany continued to build on their lead and held an 11-point advantage at 23-12 before settling for the 25-16 win in the opening set. Blakemore had six kills during the first set to ignite the Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Bulldogs took the lead with the opening point in the second set and never trailed as they came back to take the win of 25-22
New Albany again took an early and only allowed a tie at 7-7 before they went on to win the third set by another 25-22 score and win the match 3-0.
"I think we kinda found a rotation that we like that all the girls are able to get through and they enjoy it too," Connolly said. There's not a lot of miscommunication going on."
Blakemore had a double-double as she finished the night with 18 kills and 12 digs while also leading the Lady Bulldogs with four blocks.
Adams spread the ball around to a host of teammates while recording 24 assists and she also led the team with five service aces.
Connolly went on to mention several players that she felt had a good game for the Lady Bulldogs.
"Mirfield (Alexis) started off slow, but then I talked to her in between the first and second set, we had a little pep talk and she turned around and started getting those kills in and getting some digs so I thought she stepped up pretty good," Connolly said. "Our outsides (hitters) stuck out more tonight because they were set more.
"This is going to sound funny, but Vakeria (Jett) finally went to her right and we've been working on that, so I was very excited about that one. Erica Cannon coming in and serving as a freshman and doing what she did, she got a couple of serves off and I like to see that.
New Albany improves to 7-2 on the season with the win. Next week the Lady Bulldogs will travel to Caledonia and Ripley.
Lafayette 2, New Albany 0 (JV)
New Albany and Lafayette locked up in a tightly contested JV match that preceded the varsity play and the Lady Commodores edged the Lady Bulldogs 2-0 on scores of 25-22 and 25-20.