New Albany went on the road on Monday for a road match against Olive Branch and the Lady Bulldogs came away with the 3-0 straight set victory.
New Albany won by scores of 25-14, 25-19 and 25-22 to secure the win.
Greta Blakemore had the trifecta in the statistical department as she led the Bulldogs in kills with 15 and tied for the lead in digs and aces.
Maggie Moore and Blakemore each had eight digs apiece which seems to be a low number, but Olive Branch was guilty of hitting a lot of balls out of bounds which affected this statistic.
Masey Adams and Blakemore led the team with five aces apiece and Adams had another solid night at setter as she paced the Lady Bulldogs with 26 assists.
Janae Shackleford had another solid outing at middle blocker as she recorded three blocks.
Oxford 3, New Albany 1
The Lady Bulldogs returned home on Tuesday as they hosted a very tough Oxford team from Class 6A at Memorial Gymnasium.
New Albany won the opening set by a narrow 25-23 score, but Oxford came charging back to win the next three sets and take the match. Oxford prevailed by scores of 25-16, 25-21 and 25-16.
Greta Blakemore led New Albany with 13 kills, but saw many other opportunities turned away by the Lady Chargers according to Brad Locke of the Daily Journal.
Maggie Moore had a huge night on the New Albany backline as she recorded 26 digs while setter Masey Adams led the Lady Bulldogs with 25 assists.
Locke noted in his article that New Albany rallied to win the opening set and some of the Oxford players admitted the New Albany student section also known as the "Front Row Athletes" perhaps rattled the Lady Chargers a bit.
Locke quoted New Albany coach Ashley Connolly saying "We allowed one player (Ainsley Tacke) to take control and their defense was incredible. They did not let a single ball drop. That right there was a difference."