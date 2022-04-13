TSA State Winners 2022

Students at New Albany School of Career and Technical Education placed at the TSA (Technology Students of America) State Competition held in Jackson, Miss. on Thursday, March 31. 

These students earned a total of $58,000 in Career-Technical Incentive Scholarships. 

1st place in Digital Video Production and 3rd place in On Demand Video:  Ashlee Stout, Stanton Wilson, Isabella Jeter, Luke Henry, Dylan Bristow and Max Smithey. 

1st place in Dragster Design:  Will Speck

2nd place in Structural Engineering:  Daniel Bullock and Zane Chapman

TSA advisors are Jalon Bullock, Chris Russell and Latrina Walker.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

