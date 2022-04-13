A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Students at New Albany School of Career and Technical Education placed at the TSA (Technology Students of America) State Competition held in Jackson, Miss. on Thursday, March 31.
These students earned a total of $58,000 in Career-Technical Incentive Scholarships.
1st place in Digital Video Production and 3rd place in On Demand Video: Ashlee Stout, Stanton Wilson, Isabella Jeter, Luke Henry, Dylan Bristow and Max Smithey.
1st place in Dragster Design: Will Speck
2nd place in Structural Engineering: Daniel Bullock and Zane Chapman
TSA advisors are Jalon Bullock, Chris Russell and Latrina Walker.
