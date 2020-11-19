NEW ALBANY - The New Albany boys and girls soccer teams took a clean sweep over Amory on Tuesday in soccer. The boys final was 6-2 and the girls gained a 2-1 win.
New Albany broke a 1-1 tie near the 30th minute and proceeded to score four goals over a span of 11 minutes to safely put the match away by taking a 5-1 advantage into the half.
Uriel Aguirre put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard in the 15th minute, but Reed Stanford countered for Amory in the 19th minute to tie the contest at 1-1. The contest was fairly even until Aguirre struck again in the 28th minute to give the Bulldogs the lead for good.
"Five different guys were able to get goals for us on the night and help contribute to the attack with Uriel Aguirre getting two," New Albany boys coach Caryl Vogel said. "We were able to use our pace to get in behind and our center mids did a great job of deterring counter attacks and opening the field up for us."
JD Campbell scored New Albany's third goal from just outside the 18 in the 34th minute for the 3-1 advantage.
Parker Clayton got loose on a breakaway in the 34th minute for the fourth Bulldog goal and Eli Mejia finished off the flurry of points with a goal just before the first half expired.
"I thought we came out early focused on possessing and stretching the field, however Amory applied a lot of pressure on us," Vogel said. "We adjusted and began to use the space in behind a little more, which helped us create quality chances."
Dani Avila joined the scoring ranks for the Bulldogs with his goal in the 47th minute to extend the lead to 6-1. Stanford connected on a shot for goal in the 67th minute to reach the final verdict of 6-2.
"Overall, it was a good night and we were able to get a lot of players more experience and build upon our depth going into division play next week," Vogel said.
(G) New Albany 2, Amory 1
New Albany used back-to-back goals in less than a minute to hold up for a 2-1 win over Amory in the girls match.
Sammi Jo Doyle found net in the 20th minute from the right side of the box for the opening goal and Caroline King followed in the 21st minute from nearly the identical spot for the second and deciding goal.
"I thought Caroline and Sammi Jo did a great job of finishing their shots about midway through the first half to relieve some of the pressure we had put on ourselves," New Albany girls coach Bert Anderson said. "We weren't putting any passes together and losing possession too easy, so to get them both within a minute was good to see."
Macie Williams score Amory's only goal in the 67th minute to close to within 2-1, but the Lady Bulldogs were able to hold onto their advantage for the win.
New Albany features a lot of youth on this year's team and Anderson saw some positives from the match for the younger Lady Bulldogs.
"We still have a young team and every game so far seems to be different and allow us to learn from," Anderson said. "We had several shots not fall for us after the quick two goals, so it led to a very intense last 10-15 minutes of the match when they (Amory) scored to make it 2-1.
"I think the back line of Auri (Mathis), Ingrid (Ojeda), Mia (Regalado) and Heidi (Clayton) played well all night and are starting to gain more confidence with each other. Put Lucy (King) behind them in the goal and it's exciting to see how well they have developed in just a short time."
The Lady Bulldogs have only one senior this year, but she plays a huge part in the leadership of the youthful group.
"Lauren Whiteside has beena big part of why we've been successful so far early into the season," Anderson said. "She's not comfortable having to play in the midfield for us or having to lead such a young inexperienced team, but she has done a great job of leading by example in games and especially in practice sessions.
"She's definitely accepted her role for this team and it's exactly what we've needed."