New Albany made it a clean sweep in Division 1-4A boys and girls soccer as both teams won division titles. New Albany boys finished with a clean slate of 8-0 while the Lady Bulldogs went 7-1.
Bulldogs roll through division undefeated
New Albany boys had two critical matches early in division play with Ripley that paved the way for their success after getting past the always tough Tigers.
"It has been a very interesting season balancing COVID, weather, and playing soccer in the winter in general is always pretty difficult," New Albany boys coach Caryl Vogel said. "The boys have done a great job of balancing all of the factors, and pushing through.
"Seniors Dani Avila and Parker Clayton have bolstered our attack, both players have 20-plus goals on the season. In the middle, Eli Mejia, Uriel Aguirre, and Jorge Favela have developed great chemistry and solidified the middle of the field for us. Brian Romero has stepped up as a leader on the backline, and Alex Rodriguez has really contributed a lot for us this season going forward. Ray Bright has taken massive strides forward in goal. These players along with the rest of the team have grown and matured, accepted new roles and responsibilities, and I believe this has led us to success. During my time here, this is the first time we have finished undefeated in division play. Which speaks volume to the players that we have in this team.
New Albany will face off perennial playoff power West Lauderdale in the opening round of Class 4A soccer playoffs. Weather permitting, the match is set for Tuesday at New Albany.
"Matching up with West Lauderdale in the first Round is not an easy draw," Vogel said. "They are well-coached with a strong player pool. It will be a great test for us on Tuesday night. For us to be successful we have to continue to do the things that got us to this point.
"I believe we have a great balance of an attacking threat, composure in the midfield, and an overall grittiness which makes us difficult to beat. We have to focus on the things we can control, and be more focused on the process rather than the result."
New Albany last faced West Lauderdale in the 2018-19 North title match and fell to the Knights 2-0.
New Albany won their last division title under Vogel during the 2014-15 season.
Lady Bulldogs back on top