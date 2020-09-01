NEW ALBANY - The Lady Bulldogs of New Albany made quick work of their night with a 3-0 straight set division win over Tishomingo County on Tuesday. New Albany won by scores of 25-19, 25-19, 25-15.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-0 in Division 1-4A with the win and 2-1 overall for the season.
One of the key players in the win was Bulldog libero, Hannah Hughes, who recorded her third straight match with over 20 digs as she had 25 on the night.
"We just wanted to keep our energy up, play our game and just go out there swinging, not let anything hit the floor," Hughes said. "I'm just trying to step up and be a leader.
"I'm not a very vocal person, but she (Coach Ashley Connolly) has gotten me to go our there and be loud, just speak up and I think it's really helped the team."
Hughes had a huge service to close out the second set as she recorded three aces in five serves to help New Albany finish the set on a 6-0 run for the 25-19 win. She had a total of four aces in the set.
Hughes attributes much of her success to her coach as Connolly has been her mentor in club volleyball as well as high school.
"I think it helps a lot (Connolly's coaching) because the things that she notices during our high school season, we can work on longer in club season," Hughes said. "I think it has helped me to have more consistency and everything, just to be able to hone what I've gotten from her."
New Albany also won the opening set by a 25-19 score and closed out the contest with a 25-15 decision in the third set as Alexis Mirfield scored the game's final point on a kill to wrap it up for the Bulldogs.
Hughes and her teammates are excited to be 2-0 in division this early in the season.
"It's amazing, I hope that we can continue this lead so that we can go on to win everything (division) and I hope I don't jinx anything," Hughes said. "Going forward we definitely have got to communicate more and work together as a team. I think as long as we go out there and talk, play our game and be happy, we will be able to be successful."
Vakeria Jett led the Lady Bulldogs in kills with seven and blocks with four. She also tied Hughes for the most aces with four.
Alexis Mirfield also had a big night for New Albany as she dished out six kills and two blocks.
Masey Kate Adams had 13 assists and 12 digs.