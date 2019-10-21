New Albany hits the road on Friday after two consecutive home games as the Bulldogs travel to Tishomingo County 2-7, 0-3, for 1-4A football.
The Bulldogs 5-3, 1-1 can keep their hopes of taking second in the division if they can close out the year with back-to-back wins over Tishomingo and Ripley.
New Albany will be led by quarterback Charlie Lott (73 of 136 for 1156, 15 TDs) and running back CJ Hill (98 carries for 680 yards, 7 TDs).
The Bulldog defense is led by Jackson Formsma's 46 tackles. Adrian Garcia has 39 stops while Hunter Hodges has 35 total tackles.