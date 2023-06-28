Two hundred smoke alarms from the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office will soon be distributed to fire departments in New Albany and Union County, Union County Fire Coordinator Butch Cobb said this week.
One hundred alarms were to be distributed to fire chiefs Monday night, June 26, at their monthly meeting at the Emergency Service Building (the old National Guard building) by the Fairgrounds, Cobb said.
The New Albany Fire Department and volunteer fire departments in Alpine, Center, Ingomar, Myrtle, North Haven, Northeast Union, Pinedale, Southeast Union and West Union and will each receive 10 units, he said.
Each department will be responsible for distributing and installing the smoke alarms in their communities.
The departments should receive the remaining 100 units in next two to three weeks. They’ll be distributed to those needing them, Cobb said.
If you need a smoke alarm, call your local fire department, since smoke alarms drastically improve your chances of surviving a fire, firefighters say.
The units are part of nearly 45,000 smoke alarms purchased using about $500,000 from a Fire Prevention and Safety Grant provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). They’ll be distributed to fire departments around the state.
Smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month using the test button, firefighters say.
Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond. Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old and replace the smoke alarm immediately if it doesn’t respond properly when tested, firefighters say.
“Smoke alarms should be placed in every sleeping area, in common hallways, and on every level of the home. Large homes may need extra smoke alarms. They should be placed on the ceiling or high on a wall,” New Albany Fire Chief Mark Chief Whiteside said this week.
According to State Fire Marshal and Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, at last check, there have been 35 fire deaths statewide in 2023. There were 71 total fire deaths in Mississippi in 2022. One of those fatalities was in New Albany in January of 2023, Chief Whiteside said.
Cobb said there have been no fires fatalities this year in Union County.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&