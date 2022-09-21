The 6th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, held Saturday in the BancorpSouth Center in Tupelo, was a way for firefighters and the community to honor the 343 FDNY (Fire Department of New York) firefighters who died in a terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001, New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
The firefighters were most of a total of 415 emergency service workers killed in the attack.
The Tupelo event — one of many similar events held nationwide —was sponsored by the Tupelo department’s ladies’ auxiliary.
Twenty-two firefighters from New Albany and Union County departments turned out for the event, Chief Whiteside said.
Each 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb participant paid tribute to the fallen FDNY firefighters by climbing or walking the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.
In Saturday’s event, firefighters walked the center’s 2,200 steps — three complete trips up and down the stairs — symbolically completing the firefighters’ heroic, ultimately doomed, journey to save others.
Saturday’s event saw firefighters show up in everything from street clothes to carrying up to 70-plus pounds of full gear to make the memorial walk.
Those New Albany firefighters on shift who couldn’t attend the Tupelo event walked the New Albany High School stadium stairs during their shift. They walked up and down the stadium steps, then around the stadium, completing the entire circuit seven times.
There were no New Albany fire calls during this time, firefighters said.
“If you completed the event, either at BancorpSouth or New Albany High School, wearing street only clothes or full turnout gear, you got the best reward there is —memorializing those who gave their lives 9/11,” Chief Whiteside said.
He said some of the New Albany and Union County firefighters who turned out for Saturday’s stair climb weren’t even born when 9/11 happened.
“To them, 9/11 was just a memory, but Saturday’s stair climb helped them memorialize the sacrifice firefighters made that day,” he said.
The firefighters briefly turned on their personal alert devices twice during the stair climb — representing the times both towers fell.
The stair climb brought participation from more than firefighters. The event was open to the public, young and old alike. Anyone who wished to do the stair climb was welcome, and many did, Whiteside said.
Those completing the stair climb included Chief Mark Whiteside, Deputy Chief Mark Sides, Captain Allen Elder, Captain Richie Bryant, Lieutenant Shane Cowsert, Firefighter Brady Shettles, Firefighter Sam Murry, Firefighter Heath Brown, Building Inspector/Firefighter Eric Thomas, Firefighter Shane McMillen, and Ingomar Firefighter CJ Hill. Family members that climbed with firefighters included Tammy Thomas, Will Thomas, Ola Thomas, Becky Elder, Madison Elder, Kade Elder, Lilly Elder, Cohen White and Samantha Brown. Family members there for support included Pam Sides, Hannah Mitchell, Liam Crocker and Karlan Brown.
The first stair climb held to support the mission of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation was held on Sept. 11, 2005, when five Colorado firefighters convened at a high-rise building in downtown Denver to climb 110 flights of stairs in memory of their FDNY brothers who were killed in the terrorist attacks of 9/11.
Over the intervening years, the stair climb program has spread nationwide, with hundreds of departments participating annually on 9/11.
The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs help the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation create and maintain programs that support local fire service survivors and survivors of firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation website.
According to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum website information, “9/11” is shorthand for four coordinated terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaeda, an Islamist extremist group, that occurred on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
The World Trade Center was a 16-acre commercial complex in lower Manhattan that contained seven buildings, a large plaza, and an underground shopping mall that connected six of the buildings.
The centerpieces of the complex were the Twin Towers. On Sept. 11, 2001, the entire complex was destroyed in a terrorist attack that has come to be referred to as “9/11.”
The towers had been the target of an attack before 9/11. On Feb. 26, 1993, terrorists with links to an Islamist extremist group detonated explosives in a van parked underneath the WTC. Six people were killed and thousands were injured.
On 9/11, 19 terrorists from al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes, deliberately crashing two of the planes into the upper floors of the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center complex and a third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Va.
The twin towers ultimately collapsed because of the damage sustained from the impacts and the resulting fires. After learning about the other attacks, passengers on the fourth hijacked plane, Flight 93, fought back, and the plane was crashed into an empty field in western Pennsylvania about 20 minutes by air from Washington, D.C.
The attacks killed 2,977 people from 93 nations: 2,753 people were killed in New York; 184 people were killed at the Pentagon; and 40 people were killed on Flight 93.
While Al Qaeda’s leadership at the time is either eliminated or imprisoned, families of 9/11 victims still await justice as the five men in U.S. government's custody for planning the attacks are yet to be convicted and sentenced, according to Internet sources.
