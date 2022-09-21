9:11 1

The 6th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, held Saturday in the BancorpSouth Center in Tupelo, was a way for firefighters and the community to honor the 343 FDNY (Fire Department of New York) firefighters who died in a terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001, New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus