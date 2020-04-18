The New Albany and Union County School Districts have tentatively set dates for graduation ceremonies this summer.
New Albany School District announced in a statement Friday that it will hold two graduation celebrations for its seniors - one on the original May 22 date and a traditional ceremony on July 31.
The district said it will be sending out letters to its seniors with more information. It also clarified that these are tentative celebration dates.
The Union County School District, meanwhile, announced tentative dates in mid to late June for ceremonies at its four schools. District administrators met Wednesday to discuss graduation and set the following dates:
June 15 – Myrtle Attendance Center
June 18 – Ingomar Attendance Center
June 22 – East Union Attendance Center
June 25 – West Union Attendance Center
At present, all graduation ceremonies are set for 8 p.m.
Windy Faulkner, assistant superintendent for the school district, said these are tentative dates depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said discussions regarding these dates and other aspects related to graduation are ongoing.