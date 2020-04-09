Local Attractions
While in New Albany and Union County, visitors will find there are plenty of attractions to fill their entire day. Those travelers who seek an outdoor adventure will want to hike down the Tanglefoot Trail that starts in the heart of the city, seek out the historic Ingomar Mounds in the southern part of the county, or simply enjoy a day at the ballfield or tennis court at the BNA Bank Park. For those visitors interested in the county’s history, the Union County Heritage Museum or Union County Library will be points of interest as well. Whatever reason you find yourself in Union County, these next few pages offer a sampling of what we have to offer.
Places to Stay
From a William Faulkner-themed lobby to a year-round indoor pool, New Albany has hotel accommodations to suit every taste and budget. Facilities for overnight stays include three first-class hotels, a cottage, a bed-and-breakfast inn and three budget offerings. Whether you’re weary from a long road trip or just wanting a nice getaway, we do our best to make sure you get a good night’s rest.
Events to Attend
Union County knows how to have fun, hosting a variety of events throughout the year. Whether it’s a music festival, a fancy dinner party or a holiday tree lighting, visitors can find a chance to celebrate life with friends and family with such events as the Tallahatchie RiverFest and RiverRun, the Union County Fair and the Biscuits & Jam Farmer’s Market. The following pages offer more details into each celebration.
Local cuisine
New Albany and Union County offer lots of places to sit down and enjoy a great meal or just dessert and a cup of coffee. Downtown is one area where you will find a diverse range of eateries from Italian to Southern cuisine. From fine dining to an old-fashioned soda fountain, visitors can find a wide selection of options that pleases their appetites as well as their budgets. Barbecue, Mexican, Japanese and Chinese are some of the other food choices available locally. We hope you will give one of our great restaurants a try. We don’t want you to leave hungry.
Shopping
With many unique boutiques and other stores, New Albany is the place to shop. Find antique treasures, furniture and home décor as you explore the many shops the area has to offer. Enjoy strolling the downtown area as you pop into local boutiques to see the one-of-a-kind merchandise they offer. From soaps shops to clothing stores, you will find great gifts and quality fashions. Shoes, fine jewelry, salons and much more are available in New Albany. The quaint downtown makes for a great shopping experience that you will not forget.
Where to Get Help
New Albany is a place full of friendly people who are always willing to help. If you need car repair, healthcare or banking services, there are lots of places to offer assistance locally. Our excellent service agencies, including the police department, sheriff’s office, and healthcare facilities, are here to help you during your visit to town. When you visit New Albany and Union County, you may find that you want to stay longer. If you decide to make New Albany your next home, there are several real estate agencies available that can make your dream come true.
Places of Worship