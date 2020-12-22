New Albany had four players to receive recognition for their exploits on the volleyball courts in the fall of 2020.
Masey Adams, a sophomore setter, was named to the Daily Journal All Area Second Team. Adams led the Lady Bulldogs with 493 assists while registering 313 digs. She added 53 kills, 17 blocks and 68 aces to her resume on the season. Adams was also named first team All-Division in 1-4A.
Vakeria Jett, a senior middle blocker, was named to the Daily Journal All Area Third Team. Jett led the Lady Bulldogs with 132 kills for the 2020 season. She also accumulated 52 blocks, 47 digs and 43 aces for the year. Jett also received Division 1-4A first team honors.
Hannah Hughes played libero for New Albany and picked up second team All-Division recognition for her play in 2020.
Alexis Mirfield played at outside hitter for the Lady Bulldogs and she earned second team All-Division in 2020.