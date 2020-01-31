New Albany will host Newton County on Saturday at 3:00 in the second round of Division 4A boys soccer playoffs. New Albany defeated Pontotoc 2-1 in overtime to advance while Newton County shutout Raymond 7-0 in the first round.
Dani Avila scored the New Albany goal in regulation off an assist from Eli Mejia. Brian Romero scored the overtime goal off a penalty kick.
New Albany comes in with a record of 15-5 while Newton County counters with a 21-1 record. Newton County's lone loss was to Florence by a 5-1 final.
The winner of Saturday's match will move on to the third round which will decide the champion of 4A North. They will face the winner of Ripley and West Lauderdale.