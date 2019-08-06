The New Albany School District hosted an orientation for its new teachers on July 30-31 at New Albany Elementary School. Pictured are front row from left, Sarah McKee, Victoria Brown, Emily Henry, Audra Chesteen, Samantha Lineberry, Katelyn Watson, Heather Hefner, Molly Bryan, Meg Besaw, Ali Randolph, Ashley Allen, Shanna Daniel; back row l-r: Mary Scott Sanks, Kacie Sewell, Allie Sappington, Adam Preston, Corey Killough, Matthew Darling, Curt Sparks, Nathan Young, Josh Presley, Allen Ball, Thomas White, Lakyn Kirk, Shanna Campbell, and Teri Watson.
