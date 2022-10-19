Firefighters from New Albany and the West Union Volunteer Fire Department worked a mutual aid call involving a vehicle and a grass fire on Miss. 30 West Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3:57 p.m.
New Albany sent a ladder truck and the department’s Rescue One unit, while West Union Fire Department sent firefighters and EMTs.
Firefighters found the vehicle fully involved upon arrival.
Firefighters said there was no one in the vehicle when they arrived.
The blaze caught nearby grass afire, so firefighters pulled hose off trucks to douse it.
Union County emergency medical personnel assisted until a Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County ambulance arrived. One person was transported by road from the scene to Baptist North-Mississippi in Oxford.
The person’s identity and details of their injuries weren’t available this week.
