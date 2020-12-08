NEW ALBANY • New Albany got off to a great start in 1-4A soccer as both the boys and girls took shutout wins to start off with a 1-0 mark. The New Albany boys won 2-0 over a tough and talented Ripley team while the Lady Bulldogs handily won 6-0 in their match.
The boys match featured the top teams in 1-4A from the 2019 season and they locked up in a tightly contested match for the full 80 minutes.
"It was big win for us, Ripley has an extremely strong program with great players and coaches," New Albany coach Caryl Vogel said. "We need to use this win to set the tone for how we want to play in division, and let it be a reminder of the work we must put in every game."
Parker Clayton gave the Bulldogs the early lead as he followed up a deflection near the right post at the 11 minute mark for the early 1-0 lead. That lead would hold up as the teams went to half.
Vogel had a couple of starters missing on Tuesday and had to juggle his lineup to fill the voids as well as compensate for a talented Ripley midfield.
"We were missing one of our key players up top, Dani Avila, as well as rotational players on the backline and wide areas," Vogel said. "We tried our best to limit the changes, and kept players in positions they were comfortable with. Jorge Favela, Jaime Ramirez, and Parker Clayton were asked to play in some different positions for us tonight and did a great job."
Clayton struck again for New Albany at 72 minutes in with an insurance goal to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead that would be the final score.
"There are many different ways to play the game of soccer, some are more possession based and some are a little more direct and defensive," Vogel said. "From a fans perspective we wouldn’t consider our style of play last night “beautiful”. From a coaches perspective though, the effort the boys put in, the amount of ground they covered, they amount of pressure they applied - what I saw from them is worth more than any style of play.
"We knew it was going to be a battle, and they did not back down. Every player that stepped on the field last night was prepared to do whatever it took to give us a chance in the match."
(G) New Albany 6, Ripley 0
Sammi Jo Doyle registered the hat trick in the win for New Albany girls over Ripley by a 6-0 final.
"We always talk about how division matches are very important and how we need to start off strong and set the tone early," New Albany girls coach Bert Anderson said. "I believe with a young team that we have they realize now how important that is. It is always great to start Division with a win and more important is being able to build off this match and prepare after that first win."
Doyle scored two goals in the first half to help the Lady Bulldogs take a 3-0 advantage into the half. Goal one came in the 18th minute and goal two came in the final minute.
Caroline King sandwiched a goal in between Doyle's during the 23rd minute.
During the second half, King added her second goal in the 41st minute and Doyle picked up the trifecta with her third score on the night in the 63rd minute.
Lauren Whiteside capped the scoring for the match with her goal in the 78th minute for the 6-0 final.
"As a team we are still finding that chemistry that allows the girls to play to their strengths because we have several young girls that are talented but they just need to have confidence in themselves," Anderson said. "You can see bits and pieces of what they are capable of when they work together moving into space or supporting the ball but more importantly is wanting to help each other and not let 1-2 girls have to do all the work.
"We just need to be more consistent and keep doing the simple things as a team as we continue with our division matches."