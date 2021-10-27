Last year, 69-year-old New Albany woman Linda Smith* noticed unusual swelling under her arm, but breast cancer was the last thing on her mind.
Because of a lack of health insurance, it had been over five years since she’d been screened. “You always read that early prevention is key, but I’d had mammograms in the past and they’d never found anything wrong,” she says. However, after making an appointment with her doctor and a subsequent series of tests, Linda’s diagnosis shocked her - stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. The swelling under her arm was due to the spread of cancer into her lymph nodes.
“When I left, I can remember getting in my car and bursting into tears. I was on my own and didn’t have much of a support system. I couldn’t believe what was happening. My doctor told me that most lumps that turn out to be breast cancer are found during everyday activities, like bathing or getting dressed,” she said. “That’s why it’s so important to do a self-exam every single month. Women know their bodies, and are able to notice even little changes before it becomes something more serious.”
She admits that she was not adamant about doing monthly self-exams, and that may be why she was diagnosed so late. She also says that she wasn’t so sure at the time that a mammogram was the way to go. “You read conflicting information, saying that mammograms are life-saving but another article may say that they aren’t very good at picking it up. If I could turn back time, I would have been more serious about getting one.”
A former factory worker, Linda is retired and lives alone in a camper trailer on her sister’s land, and has no other relatives that live close by.
“Going through something like this makes you realize how important friends and family are,” she said. “I felt like I really didn’t have anybody. My sister is elderly and dealing with health issues of her own, and the rest of my family has moved off. I’ve never felt more alone in my life. I sat on the couch for days wondering how I was going to get through this by myself.”
Despite that, Linda had made the choice to fight her battle alone, and has not shared her diagnoses with anyone in her life except for her sister, not even her church family. She says she keeps her hair short normally, so her hair loss has not been hard to hide. “I’m prideful. I don’t have any money or anything, but I don’t want people feeling sorry for me, either.”
Linda says that she did join a Facebook group for women suffering with breast cancer and found women there that were going through the same thing that she was.
“The women in that group have been my rock. Some of them are very young with children, but they don’t have pity parties for themselves,” she said. “They are still willing to support others walking the same journey. That’s the only thing that has gotten me through chemo, surgery, and radiation.”
“It was a very lonely time for me. I have a few people who love me, but I still felt very alone,” she continued. “You want to stay strong and remain positive, but there are times when you just can’t. Connecting with women going through a similar experience kept me from feeling so isolated. These women don’t sugar coat anything, either. We all know we could die, and that’s always in the forefront, that conversation isn’t avoided. But it’s nice to have someone to express concerns to that doesn’t downplay the situation.”
That possibility is real, and the only way to deal with it sometimes is to talk about it. “I know I may die from this, and I probably will. I don’t need anyone telling me that I am going to beat this when I may not. It’s always good to have hope, but you also have to face the truth before you can really fight it,” she said.
Although being a part of a larger group of those who are going through the same thing, she says this has come with its own set of heartbreak. One of Linda’s online friends from the group, a woman in her 30s named Molly, recently succumbed to her disease. “Even though you don’t know these women personally, you share your most intimate thoughts and fears with each other, and you grow close. We had phone conversations for hours, and I knew her husband and kids’ names. We sent cards and letters back and forth to each other. I was devastated when I learned of her passing. I felt as though I’d lost a family member. Molly was there for me through thick and thin, and her support never wavered for me even in her darkest times.”
Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in Mississippi. Over 2,000 are diagnosed with breast cancer and 400 Mississippi women die every year. Unfortunately, because of a delay in diagnoses, as in Linda’s case, as well as under-treatment, the survival rate is lower for women over the age of 65. Increased mortality, however, is associated with many factors- a lack of access to health care, lack of screening, having advanced stage when you are diagnosed, socioeconomic status, and a limited number of preventive services. Although breast cancer can develop without any early symptoms, knowing the signs that can indicate breast cancer can be life-saving. According to the Mississippi Department of Health, you should tell your doctor or health care provider about any of these symptoms:
- New lump in the breast or under the arm.
- Thickening or swelling in the breast, or any changes in size or shape.
- Irritation or dimpling of skin on the breast.
- Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast.
- Nipple discharge, including blood.
- Pain in any area of the breast.
Linda says that, although her prognosis looks gloomy, she is not willing to fully give up hope. “I get up every day and try to be positive and happy. Having a positive attitude,” she says, “is the only way to not fall into despair. I decided to put it all in God’s hands and live what’s left of my life to the fullest. Whether I beat it or not, it’s all in His hands. All I can do is take it one day at a time.”
*Name has been changed because she wants to choose to keep her diagnosis a private matter.