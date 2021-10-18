An institution that has essentially grown up with Union County is celebrating its 125th anniversary.
Founded when the county (established in 1870) was still a teenager, the Bank of New Albany was chartered on Oct. 16, 1896.
Sam Owen and A. J. Smallwood issued 100 shares of stock to begin with $10,000 in capital and one employee. Twenty-nine years later it hit the $1 million mark.
It was the town’s first commercial bank. Millionaire Paul Rainey had helped establish the Merchants and Farmers Bank, and became a stockholder in the Bank of New Albany as well.
Upon Rainey’s death, the Bank of New Albany was able to purchase the other bank and merge it into it into theirs.
Bank officials take pride in the fact that the Bank of New Albany never closed a single day during the Great Depression, although most others did, especially during the presidentially-imposed “bank holiday.”
They note the bank has never lost money and in fact has been able to declare dividends every year, even during the Depression when the dividends were small.
The bank remained in the same building for many years but began what would turn into a growth spurt when a Glenfield branch was opened in 1965.
Officials decided a newer, larger facility was needed and moved into the present main branch from its location beside the GM&O Railroad in 1970.
Other branches followed in Myrtle, on Hwy. 15 North (later replaced by the larger Hwy. 15 South branch), the Hospital Branch (later replaced by the larger West Branch) and moving part of the loan operation into the renovated former bus station. The main branch was greatly enlarged in 1992.
As the bank grew, it became BNA Bank.
They now have eight locations including an office in Oxford and two in the Tupelo area with a new downtown Tupelo branch recently begun.
“We are proud to have been able to serve the community for 125 years and hope we have been a good part of it,” said BNA President Mike Staten.
In fact, some customers represent the fifth or later generation of their families to do business with the bank.
Over the past 125 years, BNA Bank has grown to over $660 million in assets and over 100 employees.
Although the bank has seen a great deal of change in the past century-and-a-quarter, Staten said there’s a certain traditionalism people want when banking.
“Younger people are interested in doing everything by phone, but they want the brick and mortar building if they have problems or need information,” Staten said.
Staten said although the bank will continue seeking opportunities to grow their footprint, it’s important for them to remain a small community bank at heart.
Bob Spencer, bank holding company president, echoed Staten’s commitment to keeping the heart of BNA Bank firmly rooted in New Albany.
Then-president Bo Collins noted at the time of the bank’s centennial, “All our decisions are made under this roof” and that remains true.
“We have a strategic plan that we update each year, and part of that is our intent to remain an independent community bank serving North Mississippi,” Spencer said. “New Albany is to remain our headquarters.”
In a press release announcing the bank’s 125th anniversary, BNA Bank CEO James R. “Bo” Collins said the bank, as a company, supports its local communities because those communities define their company.
“BNA Bank invests most all its capital resources here. Northeast Mississippi is our only focus, and our customers can bank with us knowing their deposits are being used to support the local communities, businesses and organizations of Northeast Mississippi,” Collins said.
According to Staten, the bank has continued to grow and meet the increasing financial needs of its customers, embracing the technological advancements of bank delivery platforms, while also maintaining strong personal relationships with its customers and supporting its local communities.
“We have a low turnover with long-time employees who have been able to maintain relationships with customers over the years,” Staten said. “We work with people about loans, but it’s not necessarily the loans. We want to help people.”
The bank has a history of contributing to a wide variety of community projects including BNA Bank Park, The Tanglefoot Trail, The Union County Heritage Museum and donating to efforts by Baptist Memorial Hospital and New Albany and Union County Schools.
In his job, Staten said he often thinks of the 1946 classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“You know, what New Albany would have been like if we weren’t here?” he said.
It’s a good question, and one Spencer reverses with ease.
“New Albany is just in a good spot,” he said. “We feel we have served New Albany well, and New Albany has served us well.”
As Collins said upon the company’s 100th birthday, “A good, growing community needs a good, aggressive bank and we are one.”
In 2013, BNA Bank received the prestigious McLean Award for Philanthropy, recognizing the bank’s record of giving back to the communities it serves.
BNA Bank’s headquarters, West Branch, East Branch, BNA Financial Services Center, and BNA Mortgage Center are all located in New Albany.
The bank also has locations in Tupelo, Belden, Myrtle and Oxford. The ninth location is scheduled to open in the spring of 2022 in downtown Tupelo.