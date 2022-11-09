The New Century Club comprises women who live in the New Albany area who meet monthly to read books from an assigned theme as their constitution says to stimulate intellectual growth, to develop power of expression and to promote a social feeling among its members and also to engage in an educational work that may be decided upon. The officers for the 2022-2023 club year are as follows:
President - Jill Smith, Vice-President - Laura Pannell, Secretary/Treasurer - Margaret Rowland, Reporter - Susan Feather, Historian/Scrapbook - Paula Robbins and Parliamentarian - Joan Smith.
The theme for the club year is “All Around the South, Tips for a Southern Road Trip.” The September meeting was held in the home of Grace Provence. President Jill Smith presided and Vice-President Laura Pannell introduced the program of study for the year. Joy Hill shared the review prepared by Jean Dillard who was unable to attend. The book reviewed,
‘Where I Come From: Stories from the Deep South,” was written by Rick Bragg. The author is known for his columns in Mississippi Magazine and Garden and Gun as well as his newspaper columns. Several of Bragg’s stories were humorous recollections of his past and also reminiscence of members’ own experiences of the past. Many of Bragg’s stories were about his mother and experiences from his youth.
Members present for the September meeting were Collett Cross, Linda Everett, Susan Feather, Leanne Tate George, Joy Hill, Carolyn Houston, Lynn Madden, Laura Pannell, Mary Tate Pannell, Anna Quinn, Grace Provence, Carol Riddell, Paula Robbins, Margaret Rowland, Jill Smith, Lou Ann Staggs and Rheta Ann West.
Carolyn Houston was hostess for the October New Century meeting. Jill Smith, President, presided during the business session. Anna Quinn reviewed a book about Mississippi travels as a tourist written by Ellycia Villescas titled “Greater Than a Tourist - Mississippi USA: 50 Travel Tips From a Local (Greater Than a Tourist United States)”. Anna noted that this author did not spend much time in Mississippi and asked the members present to also share interesting places of interest in Mississippi that one might like to visit. The author did visit with local residents in selected areas of Mississippi to determine her travel destinations. Guest Sherry Bullard also shared some of her memorable experiences with some Mississippi residents.
Members present for the October meeting were Collett Cross, Jean Dillard, Susan Feather, Leanne Tate George, Joy Hill, Carolyn Houston, Lynn Madden, Martha Frances Monroe, Laura Pannell, Mary Tate Pannell, Anna Quinn, Carol Riddell, Margaret Rowland, Jill Smith, Joan Smith and Rheta Ann West.
The Union County Heritage Museum was the location of the November New Century meeting with Collett Cross as hostess. President Jill Smith presided during the business session. Continuing with the theme “All About the South,” Lou Ann Staggs took the members on a tour of Tennessee by using a prepared map of the different areas of the state. The book, “Tennessee Off the Beaten Path: Discover Your Fun” from the “Off the Beaten Path” Series by Jackie Sheckler Finch, included some lesser known places of interest in Tennessee as well as destinations that many of the members present have visited and enjoyed. Some locales and festivals Lou Ann told about were quite humorous and unique.
Members present for the November meeting were Collett Cross, Jean Dillard, Linda Everett, Susan Feather, Leanne Tate George, Carolyn Houston, Lynn Madden, Martha Frances Monroe, Laura Pannell, Mary Tate Pannell, Carol Riddell, Paula Robbins, Margaret Rowland, Jill Smith, Lou Ann Staggs and Rheta Ann West.
