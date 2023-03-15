The New Century Club met at the Union County Heritage Museum on Wednesday, March 1, with 16 members present. Hostess Leanne George decorated the meeting room with bright greens in celebration of St. Patrick's Day.
President Jill Smith conducted the business meeting. In her “Blast from the Past” moment, she shared information from April 20, 1916. The local newspaper reported that Mayor W. S. Parks, great-grandfather of Martha Frances Monroe, had 100 gallons of cider destroyed by the City Marshall of New Albany. In the same newspaper, the recent party guests at the Paul Rainey Estate were named.
Vice-President Laura Pannell introduced Lynn Madden who presented a book by Angela Hall, Alabama Bucket List Adventure Guide: Explore 100 Offbeat Destinations You Must Visit! The presentation began with members singing “Oh, Susanna” accompanied by Martha Frances Monroe playing the banjo. Many interesting facts about the Cotton State of Alabama were shared as well as pictures of beautiful lakes, waterfalls and state parks. Other Alabama attractions mentioned included Helen Keller’s home, Bellingrath Gardens, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and the famous Coon Dog Cemetery.
Members present were Jean Dillard, Linda Everett, Susan Feather, Leanne Tate George, Joy Hill, Carolyn Houston, Lynn Madden, Martha Frances Monroe, Laura Pannell, Mary Tate Pannell, Anna Quinn, Grace Provence, Carol Riddell, Paula Robbins, Margaret Rowland, and Jill Smith. Rosalee Roberts, granddaughter of Jill Smith, just returned from serving our country in South Korea and was welcomed as a special guest.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.