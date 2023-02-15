The New Century Club met at the Union County Heritage Museum on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with 18 members present. Mary Tate Pannell served as hostess with festive Valentine decorations and a heart-shaped box of chocolates for each member present.
President Jill Smith conducted the business session. Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Rowland shared the previous minutes for approval. She also gave the treasurer’s report.
President Jill Smith, in her “Blast from the Past” moment, shared information included in the 1939 New Century scrapbook from the estate of Mrs. W. W. Jackson. The programs for 1939-40 were on topics related to “America Today” and on preparations for the New Albany Centennial Celebration that was held in 1940.
Vice-President Laura Pannell introduced Rheta Ann West and her review of My Old Kentucky Road Trip: Historic Destinations &Natural Wonders by Cameron Ludwick. Program Leader Rheta Ann opened her presentation by singing “My Old Kentucky Home” as Martha Frances Monroe accompanied her on the guitar. The presentation continued with information and facts about Kentucky, the “Bluegrass” state and the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln and Daniel Boone. Mrs. West also discussed the natural wonders, tourist attractions, and festivals located in Kentucky. Carolyn Houston, wearing her Kentucky Derby hat, told of her experience attending the 2016 Kentucky Derby with family members. Mrs. West closed her presentation by giving each member a “million-dollar” chocolate bar.
Members present wereJean Dillard, Linda Everett, Susan Feather, Leanne Tate George, Joy Hill, Carolyn Houston, Lynn Madden, Martha Frances Monroe, Laura Pannell, Mary Tate Pannell, Anna Quinn, Grace Provence, Carol Riddell, Paula Robbins, Margaret Rowland, Jill Smith, Lou Ann Staggs and Rheta Ann West.