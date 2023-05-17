The New Century Club met at the Union County Heritage Museum on Wednesday, May 3, with 15 members present and two guests. Mary Tate Pannell served as hostess. Vice-President Laura Pannell presided due to the absence of President Jill Smith and introduced two guests, Sarah Robbins and her mother, Teresa Robbins. Education Committee Chairman Anna Quinn announced that Sarah Robbins is the winner of the New Century Club Scholarship. Sarah read her essay titled All the Placed I’ll Go to the members present.

