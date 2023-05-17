The New Century Club met at the Union County Heritage Museum on Wednesday, May 3, with 15 members present and two guests. Mary Tate Pannell served as hostess. Vice-President Laura Pannell presided due to the absence of President Jill Smith and introduced two guests, Sarah Robbins and her mother, Teresa Robbins. Education Committee Chairman Anna Quinn announced that Sarah Robbins is the winner of the New Century Club Scholarship. Sarah read her essay titled All the Placed I’ll Go to the members present.
Vice-President Laura Pannell conducted the business session in which the minutes of the previous meeting were approved and the treasurer’s report accepted as given by Secretary-Treasurer, Margaret Rowland. Members also voted to accept Brenda Robertson as a new member.
Linda Everett reviewed the book Georgia Discovered: Exploring the Best of the Peach State by Chris Greer. She reported that the author is a photographer and that the book contains many beautiful photographs of areas in Georgia. Program Leader Everett read an original poem she wrote about Georgia while photographs from the book were shown on the large screen.
This May review served as the conclusion of books centered on the theme for the 2022-2023 year: All Around the South-Tips for a Southern Road Trip. Vice-President Pannell announced that the theme for 2023-2024 would be Contemporary Icons and Influences.
Members present were Collett Cross, Jean Dillard, Linda Everett, Susan Feather, Carolyn Houston, Lynn Madden, Martha Frances Monroe, Laura Pannell, Mary Tate Pannell, Anna Quinn, Carol Riddell, Paula Robbins, Margaret Rowland, Lou Ann Staggs, and Rheta Ann West.
