Martha Frances New Century

Martha Frances Monroe dressed in period costume to present the program.

The first meeting of 2023 of the New Century Club was held at the Union County Heritage Museum on Jan. 4 with Jill Smith, president, presiding and conducting the business session. She also shared a Blast from the Past about an interesting story of New Albany native Albert Lauren Ingle (1903-1931), the first FBI agent to die in the line of noncombat duty. His father, Andrew Jackson Ingle, served as New Albany City Marshall and disappeared while transporting a prisoner via train in 1914. Joan Smith served as hostess.

