The first meeting of 2023 of the New Century Club was held at the Union County Heritage Museum on Jan. 4 with Jill Smith, president, presiding and conducting the business session. She also shared a Blast from the Past about an interesting story of New Albany native Albert Lauren Ingle (1903-1931), the first FBI agent to die in the line of noncombat duty. His father, Andrew Jackson Ingle, served as New Albany City Marshall and disappeared while transporting a prisoner via train in 1914. Joan Smith served as hostess.
Vice-President Laura Pannell introduced Program Leader Martha Frances Monroe who entered the room dressed in antebellum attire to the music of Ole Man River. Martha Frances reviewed the book “Cruising the Mississippi: From New Orleans to Memphis on a Genuine Paddlewheeler” by Sunny Lockwood. The program leader assumed the role of the author using her best Southern accent and took the members present on a Mississippi River cruise that the author and her husband enjoyed. This cruise started in New Orleans and ended eight days later in Memphis. The author described in detail the numerous facts about the paddle-wheel riverboat as well as the decorative interior. The daily culinary offerings and music presentations were mentioned. Also included in the review were the various stops the riverboat made including a tour of the Nottoway Plantation and Mississippi stops in Natchez, Vicksburg, and Greenville and the final stop, Memphis. Daily history lessons were provided to the guests on the riverboat as cities and landmarks along the Mississippi River were discussed and visited. Program leader Martha Frances exited the meeting by sharing a souvenir magnet from her “trip” that said, Bless your pea-picking heart.
Members present were Collett Cross, Jean Dillard, Susan Feather, Leanne Tate George, Joy Hill, Carolyn Houston, Lynn Madden, Martha Frances Monroe, Laura Pannell, Mary Tate Pannell, Anna Quinn, Grace Provence, Carol Riddell, Paula Robbins, Margaret Rowland, Jill Smith, Joan Smith, Lou Ann Staggs, and Rheta Ann West.
