On April 6, the members of the New Century Club met at the Union County Museum with Anna Quinn serving as hostess. Members enjoyed a plate on tables beautifully decorated for Easter.
The minutes of the March meeting and the financial report were approved.
The Education Committee reported that the recipient of this year’s New Century Club scholarship is Bonnie Littlejohn, daughter of Jeff and Alena Littlejohn. Miss Littlejohn will attend the May meeting and read her award-winning essay to the club.
A note of thanks from Rheta Ann West was read and gratefully received at the good news of her continuing recovery.
The Flash from the Past came from the 1990s. The decade began with the study of great southern literature, which included a book “Families, A Memoir and A Celebration” by Wyatt Cooper, a Mississippian who just had a grandson born and named for him. One of our very own club members today joined New Century in the 1991-92, year, Carolyn Houston. The ladies finally came to their senses and voted to meet monthly, not bi-monthly in the year 1992. The next year’s theme was “Keeping Abreast of the Best in Today’s Non-fiction Literature.” Books studied included: It Doesn’t Take a Hero”, by Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf, “Ageless Body, Timeless Mind” by Deepak Chopra, and “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou. The best occurrence that year was Anna Quinn’s entry into the club. This was a year of travel which led the club to visit Faulkner’s family plot in Ripley and a visit to Sherri Quinn Bullock’s home. The club also visited Rowan Oak.
Jill Smith introduced Joan Smith who reviewed the book, “Swindled: The Dark History of Food Fraud, from Poisoned Candy to Counterfeit Coffee” by Beatrice Dorothy Wilson, a comprehensive guide to adulterations, alterations, and substitutions made to our food. Bad food has a history. Through a fascinating mixture of cultural and scientific history, food politics, and culinary detective work, Bee Wilson uncovers the many ways swindlers have cheapened, falsified, and even poisoned food throughout history. Wilson paid special attention to nineteenth and twentieth century America and England and their roles in food adulteration. Ultimately, Wilson calls for both governments and individuals to be more vigilant and to reeducate ourselves about the joys of food and cooking.
The meeting adjourned to meet again at the museum in May. Members present included Collett Cross, Jean Dillard, Linda Everett, Susan Feather, Leanne Tate George, Joy Hill, Carolyn Houston, Lynn Madden, Martha Frances Monroe, Laura Pannell, Mary Tate Pannell, Anna Quinn, Grace Provence, Carol Riddell, Paula Robbins, Margaret Rowland, Jill Smith, Joan Smith, and Lou Ann Staggs.