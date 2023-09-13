New Century Club members

Hostess Anna Quinn, left, and program presenter Carolyn Houston

            The New Century Club met at the Union County Heritage Museum on Wednesday, Sept. 6.  Anna Quinn served as hostess with the assistance of her granddaughter, Natalie Floyd.  Hostess Quinn displayed many of her treasured quilts as well as old aprons with needlework designs.  Members were asked to wear one of their aprons to the meeting.  Also, several cookbooks by Ree Drummond were on display. 

