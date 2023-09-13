The New Century Club met at the Union County Heritage Museum on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Anna Quinn served as hostess with the assistance of her granddaughter, Natalie Floyd. Hostess Quinn displayed many of her treasured quilts as well as old aprons with needlework designs. Members were asked to wear one of their aprons to the meeting. Also, several cookbooks by Ree Drummond were on display.
President Jill Smith presided and welcomed Brenda Robertson as a new member. President Smith noted that members Jean Dillard, Jill Smith, and Lou Ann Staggs have September birthdays. She also shared a “Blast From the Past” about young William Faulkner and some of his humorous experiences in football and baseball. She also mentioned his trip to Sweden to accept the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1950. Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Rowland collected dues for the 23-24 year and gave the financial report. The minutes of the May meeting were previously emailed to members and no changes were reported so they were approved.
Vice-President Laura Pannell distributed yearbooks and shared about the program theme, Contemporary Icons and Influencers. Vice-President Pannell introduced presenter Carolyn Houston who reviewed The Pioneer Woman: Black Heels to Tractor Wheels-A Love Story by Ree Drummond. The book tells about the year Ree meets and marries Ladd Drummond, who she refers to as “the Marlboro Man” throughout the book. Members enjoyed the excerpts that were read from the book. Presenter Houston concluded her review by stating that Ree Drummond is an influencer who has become an icon with her famous cooking show as well as home goods and a clothing line.
Members present were Collett Cross, Jean Dillard, Susan Feather, Leanne Tate George, Joy Hill, Carolyn Houston, Lynn Madden, Martha Frances Monroe, Laura Pannell, Mary Tate Pannell, Anna Quinn, Carol Riddell, Paula Robbins, Brenda Robertson, Margaret Rowland, Jill Smith, Rheta Ann West and guest, Natalie Floyd.
