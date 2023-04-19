The New Century Club met at the home of Paula Robbins on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. President Jill Smith conducted the business session. Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Rowland shared the previous minutes for approval and gave the treasurer’s report. Vice President Laura Pannell introduced Susan Feather who reviewed the book Show Me Small Town Missouri by Jake McCandless. an award-winning author, nationally recognized speaker, and minister who loves small towns and adventures. The Program Leader shared that the author divides the 90 small towns in Missouri into four areas: the Northern Prairie, the Southwest Osage Plain, the Ozarks, and the Bootheel Lowlands. The author also provides information about each small town to include some of the interesting history of the town, places to visit, good food to eat, and nice places to stay. The Program Leader focused on the small towns of Clarksville, Lexington, Mansfield, and Sikeston. Mrs. Feather shared that this book is available at the Union County Library and encouraged those present to go on an adventure as the author suggests and enjoy any of these 90 small towns in Missouri.
Members present were Collett Cross, Susan Feather, Carolyn Houston, Lynn Madden, Martha Frances Monroe, Laura Pannell, Mary Tate Pannell, Anna Quinn, Grace Provence, Carol Riddell, Paula Robbins, Margaret Rowland, Jill Smith, Joan Smith, and Rheta Ann West.
