This part of the country is rapidly becoming the new Tornado Alley and we are in the overall impact zone of the New Madrid Fault for earthquakes. There also always is the possibility of a mass disaster occurring due to materials transported on the railroad or I-22 and even Union County is not totally exempt from the possibility of terrorism.
In any of these situations, first responders may be stretched too thin and take some time in coming.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has adopted a new training program to help ordinary citizens take care of themselves and their families until more help arrives in a mass disaster situations. Beyond that, the training covers assisting primary first responders in a variety of ways.
The program is called the Community Emergency Response Team program – CERT for short – and 25 local residents were able to take advantage of the first class taught here a couple of weeks ago and sponsored by Union County Emergency Management Director Curt Clayton.
It is geared toward the average citizen rather than professional first responders, although they may still take the course. The class here included fire personnel, medical personnel, ham radio operators and Civil Air Patrol cadets, for instance.
CERT training includes basic disaster response skills such as team organization, disaster medical operations, fire safety, and light search and rescue.
The program also trains and organizes teams of volunteers to assist their families, neighbors, co-workers, and other community members during emergencies when professional responders may not be immediately available to provide assistance.
Before, during, and after disasters, CERT volunteer teams perform basic response activities, including checking in on neighbors, distributing information to the public, supporting emergency operations centers, and helping to manage traffic and crowds according to FEMA. The ability for CERT volunteers to perform these activities frees up professional responders to focus their efforts on more complex, essential, and critical tasks.
A tenet of CERT training is that one’s own safety is a priority; you can’t help others if you become a casualty yourself.
Another is to choose actions that do the greatest good for the most people. In a mass disaster, that can mean making difficult decisions concerning whether you might have to ignore helping one individual with a low chance of survival as opposed to helping others with greater chances of survival.
The basic course teaches critical first aid, fire suppression and light search and rescue, which involves how to use handy materials to move debris and extricate victims. It also includes training on the psychological aspects of helping and communicating with mass disaster victims as well as the effects on the CERT team member and even gets into aspects of terrorism.
The basic class takes about 10-12 hours and the first one here began on Friday night and concluded Saturday afternoon. There is no cost to participate but class size is limited.
Those completing the class are given a CERT backpack with hard hat, reflective vest, gloves and a variety of materials to help with rescue and medical treatment.
Clayton said he hopes to schedule another class but it may not be before the end of the year due to FEMA and funding requirements.
For more information, call Clayton at 662-534-1992
