New Albany got an early Christmas surprise this week with the announcement of a new motion upholstered furniture manufacturing plant coming to the community.
Startup Homestead Furniture announced it will begin operations with a more than $2 million investment and provide 117 jobs by the end of next year.
While negotiations to bring an industry to a community may take months or longer, Mayor Tim Kent said they were not aware of the plan until it was essentially finalized.
Kent said he understands the company will be situated in a building formerly used by VIP Cinema Seating, which had seen market and ownership changes in recent years.
The Homestead CEO is Harry "G" Lipscomb, who was recently executive vice-president of sales and marketing and chief innovation of Southern Motion, from where he resigned amicably in October 2020.
“We couldn’t be happier to be located in Union County. The support we’ve received from the state of Mississippi, Three Rivers Planning and Development District and Union County has been tremendous," Lipscomb said in a press release. "We, along with our retail partners, think the time is right for a change in our industry.”
“Homestead Furniture is a welcome addition to our manufacturing base,” Mayor Kent said. “We are grateful for Homestead’s investment in our community and our people. Homestead’s leadership has a rich and storied history in upholstered furniture manufacturing, and we look forward to helping them thrive and grow in New Albany.”
Homestead Furniture anticipates an increase in demand and aims to build a stronger market for motion upholstered furniture with its new Northeast Mississippi operations, Lipscomb said.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $275,500 ACE grant for building rehabilitation. In addition, Accelerate Mississippi will provide long-term training support. The city of New Albany and Union County will provide qualifying property tax exemptions.
“We are pleased with Homestead Furniture’s decision to locate in Union County,” Union County Board of Supervisors President C. J. Bright said. “Homestead’s investment in Union County builds upon the manufacturing sector’s strong presence in our community. These 117 new jobs will afford our citizens an opportunity to make a great wage, above our county’s average.”
“MDA is proud to support the Homestead Furniture team as they bring 117 new jobs to Northeast Mississippi,” MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp said. “Our quality-trained workforce and supportive business climate that Homestead discovered in Mississippi are key ingredients needed to succeed in today’s global marketplace.”
Kent said he did not know when the plant will begin operations.
