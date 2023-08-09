A Wal-Mart grant received by the New Albany Fire Department will make life easier for the department as well as the New Albany Light Gas and Water Department, and safer for area residents, Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
The $2,500 grant paid for purchase of a gas sensor to detect gas leaks for use by the Fire Department. The department paid about $22.50 shipping on the device, which was received July 28, Chief Whiteside said this week.
It’s the second gas sensor the department has purchased via a Wal-Mart grant. The first device was bought last year via a $2,250 grant, the chief said.
“Before these two monitors, we had some monitors that weren’t always really reliable. When we had to find a leak, and our devices wouldn’t work, we’d have to call Light Gas and Water to search and verify the leaks.
“We did some research, and wound up purchasing the same type monitors they use.
“We hope the new device will help us find any combustible gas leaks above ground or below ground, and lift some of the burden off Light Gas and Water so we don’t have to call them unless they are needed,” the chief said.
The newest device is more sensitive and accurate than any the fire department has had before, he said.
It can detect up to four gases simultaneously: Oxygen, carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide and hydrogen cyanide, and can also detect methane (natural gas), propane gas, butane, and gasoline,
“The one we purchased last year has been used multiple times. The new one has not yet been used, but we are certain it will get a good bit of use,” he said.
And what is the future of the device it will replace?
“We used that device a lot. For now, we’ve removed it from inventory as obsolete and put it in storage. It served its purpose, but technology has passed it by.
“The difference between the old detector and the current one is like a historical showcase. It’s like the difference between dial-up Internet and what we have now,” he said.
