New Haven staff plans free clothes closet By J. Lynn West Editor Lynn West Author email Sep 2, 2021 The staff of New Haven Center for Special Needs Adults will have a clothes closet for the public Saturday, Sept. 25, from 7 a.m. until noon.This will be free of charge but only a maximum of five items may be taken.The clothes closet will be at New Haven at 505 Garfield.Director Price Livingston said that this is something the staff wanted to do on their own and they will just see how it goes to determine whether another will be scheduled later.They already have some clothes but anyone who would like to donate clothes or has questions may call the center at 662-534-4289 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.Clothes and shoes will be accepted and everyone is welcome.