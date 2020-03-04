Residents of Myrtle and surrounding areas now have more accessible healthcare options, due to the opening of a new pharmacy and walk-in medical clinic within the town limits.
Magnolia Drugs Pharmacy & Gifts and the Lindsay Clinic of Myrtle are now open at 1757 Highway 178 West in Myrtle.
The project began for Martin Crotts, owner and operator of Magnolia Drugs, a few years ago as he and his family were driving to Hickory Flat one day to visit his wife's family.
"I saw this lot and thought it would be a good spot because the people out this way in the Hickory Flat or Myrtle area have to drive all the way to New Albany to get something filled," Crotts said. "I wanted to offer a more accessible pharmacy option with some convenience."
Crotts, who graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2012 with a degree in pharmacy, worked in long-term care, serving nursing homes and assisted living facilities, before helping to open a pharmacy in New Albany two years ago. He said he saw this as an opportunity to open his own pharmacy.
"Well I've always wanted to have an independent pharmacy," Crotts said. "My family has always used independent pharmacies. You have a local touch and you get to know people when they come in. There are already so many independents in New Albany, I got to thinking about opening one outside of town."
Magnolia Drugs is a full-service pharmacy, Crotts said, offering a sync fill program that allows customers to refill and pick up multiple prescriptions on the same day. In addition, the pharmacy has an app that grants customers the opportunity to refill medications or send direct messages to the pharmacist. Customers can also ask for consultation about their medications and can get help with management of their prescriptions. Finally, Magnolia Drugs offers immunizations, such as pneumonia and influenza, as well as the shingles for any person over 50 years of age.
Crotts said that he accepts most insurance, as well as Medicare and Medicaid, but he also offers assistance to those who can't afford their prescriptions.
"I feel like for uninsured patients or for those with medications not covered by their insurance, we're very competitive on our pricing," he said. "I was able to save over $200 on two medications for one customer and over $60 for another person. That's one thing independents are able to do that the big box stores really can't. Here, if someone is in need, we'll work with them. What good is a medicine going to do you if you can't take it?"
Magnolia Drugs has been open in Myrtle since the middle of December 2019. It is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The pharmacy is closed on Sunday.
"The main thing I want people to know is that we're accessible," Crotts said. "On my business cards that I've been giving everybody, I've got my cell phone listed. I want people to have 24/7 access to us. Our goal is to be the most accessible member of their healthcare team. We want to give back to the community, get to know them. We want to get involved and help the school system."
Crotts and his father, Shane Crotts, purchased the property over a year ago and built the building with the idea of bringing in a medical clinic next door and soon made a deal with the Lindsay Clinic of Pontotoc to open a branch in Myrtle.
Lindsay Clinic of Myrtle opened in mid-February and is currently a walk-in clinic only. Meagan Cherry is the nurse practitioner and will soon be joined by another nurse practitioner Melanie Hall.
Cherry, a native of New Albany, graduated from New Albany High School, then went on to receive her associates degree at Northeast Mississippi Community College. She worked for the North Mississippi Medical Center clinic in Booneville for 10 years as a nurse, and three years as a nurse practitioner. She received her nurse practitioner license from the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
"This position opened up and it was an opportunity to move closer to home and take care of friends, family and neighbors," Cherry, who now lives in Blue Springs, said. "I think that this will create a good opportunity for people who live here to be able to see someone when they're sick or if their kids get out of school and need to see somebody."
Cherry has served in primary care for several years and said she has handled a variety of issues, ranging from sports physicals to chronic disease, high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.
"I also handle pediatrics and women's health," she said.
The clinic also offers flu shots, pneumonia shots and conducts wellness exams. It accepts most insurance, except for Acclaim and Healthlink.
The clinic has four people on staff, including Cherry, a nurse and two receptionists. It is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Michael Canerdy, mayor for the Town of Myrtle, said he is excited that both Magnolia Pharmacy and Lindsay Clinic chose to invest in Myrtle.
"Having these medical professionals here is a huge benefit for everyone in Myrtle and the surrounding area," Canerdy said.