Baptist Health Care has provided more information about Ann Bishop, who will become CEO and Administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital – Union County as well as BMH-Booneville next month. She replaces William Grantham, who will become vice-president of operations for Baptist’s Mississippi market.
It turns out that Bishop has a strong administrative background relating to oncology, appropriate given the success of the New Albany hospital’s cancer center. She also may be familiar to some, having had several leadership posts at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford.
Bishop has worked in health care for more than 40 years.
She has led Baptist’s cancer services since 2012, serving as CEO of Baptist Medical Group Oncology from 2013 to 2018 and system administrator of oncology for Baptist Memorial Health Care since 2012.
In this role, the announcement said, Bishop helped change Baptist’s cancer care model by successfully integrating all of Baptist’s oncologists under the Baptist Cancer Center umbrella, expanding Baptist’s network of cancer specialists across the Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee region.
Under Bishop’s leadership, Baptist Cancer Center was awarded two $9 million research grants from the National Cancer Institute to overcome disparities in cancer care under the Minority-Underserved NCI Community Oncology Research Program, known as NCORP, and started the Mid-South Miracle multifaceted initiative aimed at reducing lung cancer deaths in the Mid-South 25 percent by 2030. In addition, the Baptist Cancer Center network received accreditation as an Integrated Network Cancer Program through the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer.
Bishop previously held leadership roles at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi as administrator for Oxford Diagnostic Center from 2008 to 2012, assistant administrator of clinical services from 2002 to 2012, director of medical review services from 2001 to 2002 and director of occupational health from 1995 to 1997.
Bishop also led Baptist Market Services North Mississippi as director from 1999 to 2001 and served as director of sales and marketing/client relations from 1997 to 1999. Bishop was inducted as a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives in 2010.
Bishop also worked for numerous other Mississippi-based health care systems between 1982 and 1995, including Gilmore Memorial State Hospital, North Mississippi Medical Center and Riley Memorial Hospital.
She has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. She also has been published in multiple medical journals.
Bishop will transition to CEO/administrator of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville in April 2023 and will continue in her role as system oncology administrator for Baptist Cancer Centers.
