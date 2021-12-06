The public is invited to tour the renovated birth site of William Faulkner on Sunday, Dec. 12, from, 1-3 p.m. It is located on the corner of Cleveland and Jefferson Streets on the north side of town a block from the Union County Heritage Museum. The address is 204 Cleveland St.
The Union County Historical Society purchased the house to preserve the site of the famous Nobel Prize-winning writer and to use it in programming as well as a one-night-stay inn.
The Inn has been furnished with donations and is a four-bedroom two-bath home that was built in 1953 when the birth home was torn down.
The Society financed the purchase and renovation that began almost two years ago and the Museum Guild undertook to decorate the home. Faulkner was born here on Sept. 25, 1897. His family was here because his father worked on the Ripley Railroad, which evolved into the GM&O, connecting Tennessee with Mobile through the heart of Mississippi.
Since its opening, guests from the coast, from Arizona and other points have stayed in the new “writers inn.” Decor includes literary themes, shabby chic as well as traditional. The clean lines of the newly renovated home give it the feeling of a breath of fresh air. Small groups have also used the home as a meeting place.
Christmas decorations are going up inside the home, and the public is invited to tour the newly renovated historic site. For more information, call the museum at 662-538-0014. The tour is free.