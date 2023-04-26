Losap photo

Rep. Sam Creekmore with New Albany Firefighters Lt Eddie Latham, Volunteer Eric Thomas  and Chief Mark Whiteside talk about the LOSAP plan for volunteer firefighters. Latham and Whiteside have over 30 years of volunteer time with North Haven, and Thomas has over 27 years volunteer service with Ingomar. This new plan will benefit volunteers for their length of service.

COLLINS — House Bill 521— designed to help combat a sharp drop in the number of volunteer firefighters in the state by establishing a financial benefits package for them — was signed into law Monday, April 17.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

