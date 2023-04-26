COLLINS — House Bill 521— designed to help combat a sharp drop in the number of volunteer firefighters in the state by establishing a financial benefits package for them — was signed into law Monday, April 17.
The bill — termed LoSAP legislation — is designed to help attract and retain volunteer firefighters without taxpayer funds, New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
LoSAP stands for the Mississippi Length of Service Award Program.
"It was an honor to be present when this bill was signed into law. This will pave the way for retention along with recruitment of community volunteers, which has been a long time coming,” he said.
He said a lot of communication was required between fire service leaders and legislators to make this a reality.
“It shows what a determined group of people statewide can do when we work together for a common goal.
“Monday was a great day as we gathered in Collins to witness the beginning of a new day. We will now have to see what guidelines are finalized and put in place for this new plan.
“There are still questions, suggestions, and ideas how this will best benefit our volunteer firefighters, but the tallest and most difficult hurdle has been eliminated,” he said this week.
When the bill came about, “I spoke with Rep. Sam Creekmore from New Albany, and explained the importance and details.
“Rep. Creekmore went to work gathering facts and within a few hours he called me back and was onboard supporting the bill completely.
“The open line our fire service has with Sam is such a benefit, and that is such a blessing,” Chief Whiteside said.
Creekmore co-authored House Bill 521 with Dist. 89 State Rep. Donnie Scoggin.
Said Rep. Creekmore recently: “We need this legislation to encourage those who want to be volunteer firefighters to sign up, and those who are signed up to continue to stay.”
Rep. Creekmore said there are now about 9,000 active volunteer firefighters in the state. That’s not adequate for the state’s needs: “We need 12,000,” he said.
Retaining volunteer firefighters is a dollars and cents issue: “If the number of volunteer firefighters continues to fall, residents and businesses in the state could see their fire insurance premiums increase because of a decline in fire protection,” Rep. Creekmore said.
Various details remain to be worked out before the implementation date, however, Chief Whiteside said this week.
Similar to a retirement program, LOSAP is designed to retain and reward volunteer firefighters financially for their service to the community.
The longer they stay the greater the benefits, he said this week.
Under the program:
—Participants must be registered volunteer firefighters with the state.
—They must earn a minimum number of points annually to continue to quality for the program and earn financial incentives.
Those points can come from training courses, drills, station duties, serving in elected or appointed positions, attending meetings, participation in department responses, and teaching or participating in fire prevention classes or programs.
The money will come from the County Fire Rebate Fund.
Per the bill, 521, the funds will come from the fire insurance premium tax. There’s a diversion that comes out of that, under which the fire rebate funds are provided to the counties and municipalities. These would be funds that would come from that same fire insurance premium tax that’s already in place, Rep. Scoggin has said.
It’s not a new tax, it’s dollars that are already there and this is just basically putting some of those dollars to work for this program, the representative said.
The bill would offer proposed volunteer firefighters — and those already members of that elite profession —financial incentives to pursue, or continue to pursue, that career.
—The incentives would be as follows:
—$500 per calendar year to qualifying volunteers who meet minimum points requirements.
—The money would remain in individual accounts. After 20 years, a qualifying volunteer firefighter could retire with a one-time defined contribution of $10,000 plus interest earned for their years of service.
Validation would be done through a mandatory compliance reporting system established with the Mississippi Department of Insurance.
Creekmore, a Republican, has represented Dist. 14 since 2020. He is believed to be the first landscape architect elected to the Mississippi Legislature.
