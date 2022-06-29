The Union County Board of Supervisors had redistricting and county building permits on their agenda this past week.
The board has received a tentative plan to redraw district lines as a result of population changes shown in the 2020 Census. The new map will not be approved until after a public hearing gives citizens an opportunity to comment.
Although only a general rather than detailed map was available from engineers Elliott and Britt at the board meeting last week, supervisors said it appears the changes to district lines will only be inside the city limits of New Albany. Everyone else will remain in the same supervisor’s district.
Ideally, each supervisor’s district would have the same, equal, number of residents. While that is not practical, governments still try to divide the population as evenly as possible.
Some of the redistricting changes have been mandated by the Voting Rights Act of 1965. States such as Mississippi no longer have to have any election changes pre-cleared by the U. S. Department of Justice, but officials still must avoid changes that dilute minority voting.
After the 2010 Census the numbers for Union County’s five districts were fairly close.
This time, however, two have changed by more than five percent and one by more than 10 percent.
Redistricting officials have said if there is a deviation of more than five percent, plus or minus, redistricting is needed.
According to the new Census, the Second and Third Districts have seen substantial increases of nearly nine and seven percent, respectively, while the Fifth District experienced a substantial decrease of more than 10 percent.
The proposed boundaries would bring every district except the Fifth to well less than five percent variance. The Fifth District would only show a decrease from average of just over five percent.
The changes will also affect the boundaries of the East and West Posts Justice Court districts.
No public hearing date has been announced.
The county board is also having to deal with a new state law that goes into effect July 1 concerning building or remodeling in the county.
It appears that anyone who undertakes remodeling that costs $10,000 or more, or new construction that costs $50,000 or more must obtain a permit from the county. They also must have a licensed contractor or remodeler.
While not saying so officially, supervisors indicated they don’t want to get into zoning and building codes any more than they have to. They may, but are not required to, establish building codes and ordinances. There are a couple of exemptions concerning the permits but the builders and remodelers face requirements similar to those in the city limits to obtain licensing.
Supervisors are delaying action until board attorney Chandler Rogers has had time to study the law.
In departmental business, supervisors renewed the agreement to have resource officers at the four county schools. The sheriff’s department provides one while the schools pay for half the salaries of the other three, with grant money helping pay the cost.
The circuit clerk was paid for holding circuit court and serving as election registrar, and deputy clerk Holly Wilbanks was given a longevity raise for five years’ service.
It was noted that Dr. Thomas Shands and Nurse Practitioner Emilee Young Camp will continue to provide medical services for jail prisoners.
Emergency Management Director Curt Clayton presented an ordinance concerning ambulance services in the county to create and Emergency Management Resource District. It was approved.
The next scheduled meeting of the Union County Board of Supervisors will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, due to the July 4 holiday on Monday.