The two prominent steel columns that will also help support the facade were added to the building front this past week.
This is the architect's rendering showing what the finished building will look like.
Workers still have plenty to do in renovating the former Fred's building to become a new municipal center but are optimistic the work will be done well before year's end.
They were well past the drywall stage weeks ago and the exterior of the front of the building is beginning to show signs of the final design.
The front half of the building will house the light, gas and water department while the back half will be the police department.
The project is being funded mostly by grants and long-term bonds to be repaid through utility user fees.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Lynn is the managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
