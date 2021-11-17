The city (mostly) got rid of a two-year-old headache this past week when officials were able to accept a bid they could afford to renovate the former Fred’s building.
There is still the actual construction phase to come but that should be a piece of cake by comparison.
That this has happened at all is a testament to the dedication and hard work of city officials and employees. At any point in the process, they could have understandably just thrown their hands up in the air and walked away leaving an empty building for someone else to deal with down the line.
While this particular headache is about two years old, the problem behind it is much older.
It’s that New Albany is outgrowing its available space in several ways – a good thing but a challenging one.
City officials have known that various departments needed more space and have been looking for land to build on for years, but nothing seemed to work out.
Then Fred’s Discount closed. The loss of that type of retail business was a blow to downtown and the entire community and it was hoped that something similar might replace it.
That didn’t happen, but then city officials did see the potential there.
You have a large, open building in the downtown area, with plenty of parking. Would you prefer to buy and renovate that building, or go out and purchase land and construct two new buildings from scratch?
The answer appeared obvious.
Light, gas and water manager Bill Mattox, along with other city officials, found a creative way to fund the purchase and renovation. Despite some minor obstacles, the process was moving smoothly until the global pandemic led to dramatically increased building and materials costs.
The first bids were more than twice what had been anticipated. There would be no way to pay for it without raising taxes.
Again, officials could have just walked away saying somebody could deal with it later.
But Mattox, engineer Will Denton and New Albany Building Inspector Eric Thomas (possibly with help from others; this is to not intentionally omit anyone) spent weeks going through the plans almost literally square foot by square foot to see what could be done in a more cost-effective way or done without completely.
The result is taxpayers will be saved millions of dollars, city departments will get needed space, an empty, highly-visible downtown building will get a facelift and the departments will be much more accessible to the public. Also, the departments are not being short-changed in terms of functionality.
All of this is coming without a tax increase; it will be paid for through user fees.
The question now arises of what to do with the present police and utility department buildings once Fred’s is Fred’s no more. That’s won’t be an easy decision because various agencies are likely to be competing for the space.
Also, the police department, which is the old city hall, needs a lot of work. Were it not for the historical significance of the building it probably should just be torn down. But it is significant and needs to be preserved.
Regardless, we are getting a new municipal building thanks to the hard work and dedication of city employees who went beyond job requirements to better serve the people of New Albany and they deserve our thanks.