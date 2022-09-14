Folks want gas to fill their vehicles, not their homes.
Courtesy of a $2,200 Wal-Mart community grant, the New Albany Fire Department now has a new monitor that can detect multiple dangerous gases in structures inhabited by area residents, Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
That grant also paid for a portable radio to replace one firefighters use to stay in contact when they go into a burning structure.
There are about 7,700 reasons the department is glad to have the new devices.
That, of course, is the approximate population of the area the department serves.
“This is a very good gas monitor. The device detects carbon monoxide, natural gas, methane, propane, and sewer gases,” the chief said. The device can also be used for monitoring gases in confined spaces.
All those gases can be dangerous to health if too much is inhaled; natural gas, methane gas and propane are also flammable.
The Sensit CGI (combined gas indicator) device will replace the department’s present monitor “that’s never quite worked the way we thought it should.
“We weren’t comfortable or pleased with the old monitor. We wanted something more accurate and more reliable.
“The department’s new monitor is more expensive than our old one, but it does a better job,” the chief said.
The old monitor, made by a different company than the new one, will now be relegated to a back-up role.
The new monitor is similar to one that New Albany Light Gas and Water uses, and has been well satisfied with.
With the new monitor, “if someone calls us and reports a carbon monoxide detector going off or that something doesn’t smell right — and that happens quite often — we can go into the structure and quickly determine where the problem is, and if the air quality is inferior,” he said.
This is only the latest example of Wal-Mart grant funds helping the department obtain needed equipment.
“We apply for the company’s grant funds annually and have received a good deal of equipment from them, but didn’t know we could qualify for this particular grant until Wal-Mart reached out to us and advised us that we could.
“We’re appreciative to the company for helping us make this community safer,” the chief said.
