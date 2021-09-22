One might say that newly-named park director Chase Jeter has been preparing for his job for 21 years.
“I was a summer boy in 2000,” he said. Jeter worked part-time while in school in New Albany, went to college and has been full time with the park and recreation department the past 14 years.
“I started off as just a worker and maintenance and worked my way up,” he said. Jeter began working with various programs as well and taking on more duties.
“I have worked under four park directors with four different types of leadership skills,” he said. “I hope I have learned from each of them.”
Jeter became assistant park director in 2017 and has served as interim director since Johnny Epting retired April 30 this year.
New Albany aldermen named him permanent director at their past board meeting.
The city offers several recreation programs but Jeter wants to do more.
“I want to expand what we offer to folks,” he said. “I want to add adult activities and more for children.”
The summer has been a busy part of the year with baseball, youth baseball, youth soccer and basketball, but he sees room for more.
“I want to expand our offerings to kids who don’t want to play baseball,” he said. “And I want to see more community involvement.”
The park and recreation department’s mantra is “healthy lifestyle and leisure opportunities for the community,” which opens it up to many more activities.
That can be a challenge with a limited staff size but Jeter says they are up to it. Sometimes people are not aware of how much work it takes, though.
This past week, BNA Bank Park was to host a 45-team tournament. The park staff had to make sure all the fields were in top condition, line up workers (difficult in the current employment environment) and prepare and handle concessions.
While there is a lot of behind-the-scenes work, Jeter noted that the tournament would bring in from 1,100 to 1,500 people – possibly more – who would contribute to the city’s economy.
“We want to bring people into the city,” he said.
But without planning, that could backfire if local businesses are overwhelmed. “We have to let the restaurants know, the downtown shops there will be more than usual,” he said. Gas stations in particular can be swamped if they are not prepared. That’s part of the job people may not realize.
There’s more to maintenance than just mowing fields as well. “We have to top dress, fertilize, aerate,” he said. “We want to offer the best playing surface,” he said, and fields do need to be mowed at least once a week or more.
Jeter has the advantage of being trained by Charles Brunetti in turf management. Brunetti has basically managed the fields for most of the major universities in the Southeast. “He took me under his wing and I really learned a lot,” Jeter said. “He’s been a good friend.”
In addition to general goals, Jeter has some specific plans.
“I want to take the two old soccer fields and create a new baseball quad,” he said. “We’re busting as the seams now. It’s a great problem to have growing pains, though.”
He would like to tackle the traffic problem for large events, which may be more challenging.
“People on social media say they wish we had more than one entrance and exit,” he said. Traffic can be a problem with tournaments resulting in vehicles backed up along Bratton Road and Park Plaza Drive but those are the only streets available. Jeter says the problem is usually worst at the very beginning of a season when more extended family members show up, but people figure out what to do and the problem sorts itself out in a week or two.
As part of his community involvement, Jeter said he wants to work more with the Orion Group that put together the city’s comprehensive plan, and incorporate more with the Tallahatchie Riverfront and Tanglefoot Trail.
“We’re going to assess all the playgrounds and continue to maintain them, picking up sticks and debris,” he said. He added The Park Along the River requires more attention sometimes because of its flooding.
“I want to utilize the tennis courts more,” he said. “Some people don’t realize the courts are open to the public. I would love to add adult league tennis.” He added that he is working with tennis pro Bo Bowman toward that goal.
He also would like to pave and light the soccer parking area adjacent to the tennis complex as well, but that is a money issue.
An issue that has seen public interest is the spray park. “We want to get the spray park going again,” he said. In fact, he and city officials are looking at plans from a company that has a long history of reputable work with similar projects. Jeter said there really is no way to salvage the present spray park because of its design, installation and age. “It doesn’t even meet ADA requirements in many ways,” he added.
There is hope something can be done by next summer.
In connection with the spray park, Jeter wants to get funding for a multi-purpose building to be constructed between the spray park and I-22. “It could be used for indoor sports like basketball and volleyball,” he said. “It could be rented out for revenue and provide exterior bathrooms and parking for the spray park.”
“I want this to be not just a sports venue. I want this to not just be a place where kids play. I want to be involved in the community,” he said.
Jeter has plenty of activities on his wish list. He is talking with Boman about perhaps marking a pickleball court on one of the tennis courts. He would like to add Ultimate Frisbee, kick ball, youth basketball, girls’ volleyball, even cheerleading, and perhaps a senior citizens walking club.
“Some things that are more of a social league and not just for keeping score,” he said.
Jeter said he would like to establish scholarships for needy youths to be able to participate in programs and perhaps seek donation of “gently used” sports equipment to distribute as well.
“I want to continue to pursue travel tournaments,” he said, and be able to accept credit and debit card payments at the concession stands.
“We plan to get the department online,” he said. A website would include a calendar, a way to register and pay for events to help parents who may have difficulty in getting to the office otherwise.
They already have a Facebook presence. It is New Albany Park Commission / BNA Bank Park but that can be a mixed blessing. “Don’t bash us on Facebook. Come talk to us,” he said.
While Jeter’s plans may be ambitious, he is confident.
“The mayor and aldermen have always been pro-park and rec,” he said.
“Our staff is wonderful,” he said. “They do their job well. They care about the city. Park is what they do.”
“It’s hard on our families,” he continued. “Our weekends are taken up but we sign up for that.”
“I look forward to seeing the community grow and build on the franchise that has been laid.”
Jeter and his wife, Lauren, and their children Sophie and Jack live in the West Union-Macedonia community area but his school, church and sports ties have always been in New Albany.