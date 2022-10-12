After months of searching, the Town of Blue Springs has found a qualified candidate to add to their police force.
Chief Brandon Clayton hired Brigg Mason, a Ripley native who graduated from the Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy at Northeast Mississippi Community College. Mason has been riding and training with Chief Clayton, and will be taking shifts immediately. Mason was present at the meeting to introduce himself to and meet the board of aldermen.
Other topics at the monthly meeting included planning for Blue Springs Day, as well as a unanimous vote to dedicate October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month for the town.
Once per year, the board must decide whether to purchase uninsured motorist coverage on the vehicles without full coverage. After some discussion, the board decided that there was a need for the coverage and want to check on the exact cost to include uninsured motorist coverage on their insurance, which would cover the Corolla and the Charger.
There was no farmers market report for the month, since the last event was cancelled due to how close it was to Blue Springs Day.
Judge Kelly Luther came by to speak to the board as a reminder about the judge’s race coming up on Nov. 8 of this year, and to encourage them to help spread the word about the election. The next regular board meeting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.
