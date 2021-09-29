New Stage Theatre opens its 56th Season with the hit Broadway Musical Little Shop of Horrors October 5-17. Curtain times and dates for performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Ticket prices are $35 with discounts available for students, senior citizens, military, and groups. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, located inside the Jane Reid Petty Theatre Center, charged by phone by calling the theatre at (601) 948-3533, or ordered online at www.newstagetheatre.com. Recommended for ages 12+ for language and innuendo.
To view public safety protocols please visit www.newstagetheatre.com/covid-19
Feed me! Nerdy floral shop worker Seymour would give anything to gain the love of Audrey. The depth of his desire is tested when a strange and menacing addition to his floral shop brings him sudden and unexpected popularity. Musical hilarity ensues with this delectable Broadway smash hit. Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for almost forty years, becoming one of the most popular shows worldwide.
New Stage Theatre Artistic Director Francine Thomas Reynolds said, “When considering shows to launch the reopening of New Stage after so many months without live theatre, Little Shop of Horrors emerged as the perfect show to kick off our Season 56. The hilarious and quirky story, upbeat doo-wop, rock and Motown music, and loveable characters, deliver the kind of satirical fun and enjoyment audiences might be ready for.” Added Reynolds, “Our creative team, fabulous cast and musicians are excited to be back to live performances and the entire New Stage company is looking forward to welcoming everyone back who feels comfortable returning to live theatre as we Celebrate Our Next Act!”
The cast includes: Tyler Bellmon as Seymour (New York), Taylor Galvin as Audrey (New York), Joseph Frost as Mr. Mushnik (Jackson), Sharon Miles as Audrey II (Hattiesburg), and Evan Brechtel as Orin (New York). Additional cast members include Erin Morton, Jaymi Horn, Jayla Lomax, Mandy Kate Myers, Hosea Griffith, Kyle Devin Hunter, and Caleb Henry. Tyler Bellmon and Taylor Galvin appear through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
Fully vaccinated audience performances:Oct. 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, & 16
(Proof of full vaccination and ID will be required; vaccination proof not required at other performances)
Social distancing performance:Oct. 13 (Call the box office for tickets)
Pay what you can:Patrons can come to the box office beginning at 6:30 on Tuesday, Oct. 5. If tickets are available they can be purchased at any value with cash, check, or credit card. This is only valid for the Oct. 5 performance.
The theatre is located in the Jane Reid Petty Theatre Center at 1100 Carlisle Street in the Belhaven neighborhood.