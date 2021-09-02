Visits to the BNA Bank Park and Park Along the River may be a little more pleasant in the next month or so, or at least less malodorous.
The city’s new wastewater treatment plant north of town is four to five weeks from becoming operational according to Travis Kitchens, who was brought in to develop the plant.
What will remain at the present facility near the park and tennis complex is a high-pressure pumping station and one holding pond that can take storm runoff after heavy rains.
“The odor should be almost completely gone,” he said.
When the first plant was constructed there was nothing else around close to be bothered by odors from the aerated lagoons. An update about 25 years ago didn’t really improve the problem, which became more noticeable with the development of the sports and parks systems.
While this odor reduction in town is a benefit of the new plant, the real reason for its construction is simply practicality.
Kitchens, who has 49 years in the water and wastewater treatment business, said the old facility is outmoded, too small and cannot meet the increasingly-stringent requirements of the Environmental Protection Agency.
The old plant was rated at handling 2.5 million gallons of wastewater a day. “After we showed we could do it they raised it to 3.5 million,” he said.
The new plant can treat four to eight million gallons a day, which should provide for industrial growth and meet the city’s needs for 20 years or more. And it can be expanded if needed.
The new facility is a biological treatment plant, not a chemical one. “Water treatment might use chemicals and some industrial due to the materials involved,” he said.
So how does the treatment plant work?
The process is remarkably similar to the one used by the average person’s digestive tract.
Kitchens said wastewater first has material such as sand and plastics removed. Then it goes to the “racetrack” where the biological activity first occurs. A biomass in the racetrack processes the raw sewage much like the microbiome in the human gut.
The processed waste goes to a clarification tank where the sludge settles and is returned to the oxidation tank.
Finally, the clear water that remains goes through a cascade device to be aerated more and then is treated with ultraviolet light to kill any remaining bacteria before being discharged into the Tallahatchie River.
Kitchens said they have been storing storm water at the old plant and will use it to test the new plant before actual sewage is pumped to it through the 24-inch pressure pipe buried beside the Tallahatchie River.
Although the plant is simple in some ways, EPA regulations require it to be manned seven days a week.
Kitchens says he has four employees and in addition to maintain the new treatment facility, they have to maintain 22 pumping stations around the city, make sewer repairs, install new taps and operate the sewer line clearing truck sometimes seen around town.
“This is a Class 4 plant and I am a Class 4 operator,” he said. “That’s the highest there is.”
The new $13 million plant is being paid for with a USDA grant and with a loan that will be repaid using utility user fees.