A felony child abuse charge against a New Albany man was upgraded to capital murder after the infant died Sunday, April 30, Police Chief Chris Robertson said this week.
Arthur Eurek, 26, of 1102 East Bankhead Street, was being held in the Union County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond on the child abuse charge.
His bond was revoked after the charge was upgraded, the chief said.
Eurek is tentatively scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, May 3, in Tippah County Circuit Court on the upgraded charge.
Union County Coroner Pam Boman will transport the child’s body from LeBonheur Hospital in Memphis, Tenn, where he died, to Jackson, Miss. for an autopsy.
The infant, whose name is Ryker Burns, was originally taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County by ambulance Sunday, April 23, and later transferred to the Memphis hospital, the chief said.
The case against Eurek began to develop when police received a call that Sunday from a social worker at LeBonheur.
The caller said the child had sustained injury so serious as to constitute a child abuse case.
Doctors believe the seven week old child had sustained severe head and body trauma and told authorities he was unresponsive when he was brought to LeBonheur, Chief Robertson said.
“Doctors termed the injury life-threatening. The child is still unresponsive, and the prognosis is not good,” Robertson said mid-afternoon Tuesday, April 25.
He said the autopsy would yield further details of what caused the infant’s death.
Chief Robertson said the child’s mother and Eurek were involved in a romantic relationship when she left the child in Eurek’s care to go to work earlier that Sunday.
Eurek is not the child’s father.
Chief Robertson said the case will be presented to the next session of the Union County Grand Jury, which meets Oct. 4-6.
Capital crimes are crimes for which the defendant may face life imprisonment or death penalty if found guilty.
In Mississippi, a defendant may be found guilty of capital murder, and thus sentenced to the death penalty, for certain specific crimes, including if death occurs during the commission of felony child abuse or battery.
Accordingly, a defendant convicted of capital murder may be sentenced 1) to death, 2) to life imprisonment without parole, or 3) to life imprisonment with the opportunity for parole.
Capital punishment cases are extremely complex.
The legal system provides several opportunities for defendants convicted of capital murder to appeal their convictions and present mitigating factors to reduce their sentences from capital punishment to life imprisonment, with or without parole, according to internet sources.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.