NEW ALBANY • Steve Fitzgerald enjoys life on two wheels.
If you see him riding his bike on the Tanglefoot Trail, wave as he goes by.
By the way — did we mention he’ll turn 90 today, July 21.
He got into bike riding 35 years ago, after he retired from United States Post Office, had some medical issues, and realized he needed an exercise regimen to maintain his health, he recalled this week.
“I have two artificial hips, and I’ve had one heart surgery that involved four heart bypasses. Riding has kept me healthy, but I don’t want any artificial knees,” he said this week.
He rode a 14-mile circuit on gravel country roads for years, then started riding the Tanglefoot Trail when it opened up.
He doesn’t miss the country roads at all, he said. “I wouldn’t drive that circuit now — there’s too many drivers who drive like there’s no tomorrow,” he said with a chuckle.
His bike of choice is a Trek — a road bike, not a mountain bike. A neighbor gave it to him about six months ago, after he’d ridden a Wal-Mart bike ever since he retired.
He enjoys the Trek. “It’s made for flat surfaces. It’s got eight speeds on the axle, and three on the crankshaft. Call it what you want,” he said.
His regimen includes a 9-10 mile ride from Ingomar to New Albany, or Ingomar to Ecru five days a week. He eats no special diet to maintain his strength, and unlike many bicycle riders, wears old comfortable clothing.
He generally rides alone: “No one else goes as slow as I do,” he said with a chuckle. Once in awhile he has a companion: “ I rode five miles with my great-grandaughter, and I’ve ridden 10 or 15 miles twice with my granddaughter,” he said,
“The thing I enjoy most about riding is the people I meet on the trail. I’ve met people from as far away as Canada and Slovenia. Without meeting people while I ride, I would have gone crazy during the pandemic.”
The thing he enjoys least? Coming to an intersection where another road crosses the Trail. When a vehicle has stopped, waiting for him to go through the intersection, even though the vehicle has the right of way, “They don’t want to go until I do, but I’d rather they see me go in their rear-view mirror, because it’s hard for me to start off in high gear.”
He’s a Union County product, born and reared here. “My folks were Rolfe and Lula Mae Fitzgerald. I went to New Harmony School, now gone, started at age 4 and graduated at age 15. I bought a tractor after graduation and I’ve farmed ever since, with the exception of three years I served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. I was a high speed radio operator stationed in Okinawa. The only other time I’ve lived outside Union County was a year my wife, Joyce, and I lived in Memphis.”
Along with farming he carried the mail in New Albany for 27 years; “I farmed at night; I’m glad tractors have lights.”
He retired from the Post Office in 1986, and from farming about 1990.
He’s a widower. “I lost my wife about four years ago. We were married 64 ½ years. We had five children. My son lives with me, and two daughters and a son live close by. Our other son lives in Hamilton, Mississippi.”
He’s a member of Ingomar Baptist Church, and has been for many years. “They’re wonderful people. I keep hoping I might be widow bait to someone there, but so far I haven’t had any bites,” he joked. ”
He’s also a member of Cotter-Henry American Legion Post 72 in New Albany.
He’s sort of a legend there: “They love my fried apple pies,” he said.