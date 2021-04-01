The Union County Sheriff’s Office this week was involved in a lengthy standoff with a suspect who brandished a handgun, said Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
Randolph Parker, 41, of Blue Springs, was arrested and charged with possession of firearm by felon and some misdemeanors.
Deputies received a call of a domestic violence situation that occurred in Pontotoc County and came over into Union County.
The incident occurred on County Road 205 in the New Harmony community.
The female involved in the situation was picked up by an ambulance and treated.
Deputies spotted Randolph and attempted to stop him, but he did not stop, and there was a brief chase.
Randolph pulled into a driveway and got stuck. Deputies approached the vehicle, and Randolph brandished a weapon, the sheriff said. That is when the standoff started, which was around 11 p.m.
Over 10 hours later the standoff ended after negotiations with the sheriff’s office and members of the Tupelo Police Department. Randolph threw down the pistol, surrendered to deputies and was arrested.