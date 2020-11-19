A two-car wreck on Nov. 17 in the Belden area claimed the life of a Blue Springs woman.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said officials were notified Nov. 17 around 2:30 p.m. of a collision at the intersection of Coley Road and Old Belden Circle involving two vehicles. Each vehicle was occupied by a single adult female.
One driver suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center for evaluation. The other driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as 67-year-old Margaret Stiles of Blue Springs.
Traffic in the area was blocked for about an hour as first responders processed the wreck and removed the vehicles.