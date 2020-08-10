Authorities are investigating two recent church burglaries.
Blue Springs Baptist Church on County Road 278 was broken into sometime Friday night or Saturday, Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said.
The backdoor to the church was kicked in, and TVs and money were taken, the sheriff said.
The other church burglary occurred at Moss Hill Baptist Church on Moss Hill Drive. That burglary was reported Saturday morning, said New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson.
The door was kicked in, and two speakers and a microphone were taken, the chief said.
No one has been arrested in either church burglary.