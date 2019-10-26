A Saturday storm ripped through Union County, damaging homes, knocking down power lines and toppling trees.
A large tree fell through the upstairs bedroom of Jan Musgrove’s house on County Road 203 in Blue Springs.
“I don’t even know what to do,” Musgrove said. “I’m kind of in shock.”
No one but her dog, Elly, was home when the tree fell on the house, and the dog was not hurt.
Despite the fact that her home was seriously damaged, Musgrove was still smiling.
“God is good all the time,” Musgrove said. “He protected us. We were not home.”
She has lived in the house for 31 years.
A tree also crashed into the back porch area of Malcom Leath’s house on State Highway 178 in Blue Springs. Leath was home when the tree crashed into his house, but fortunately no one was hurt.